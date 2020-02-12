Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You: Who is the actor that played John Ambrose?

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

Jordan Fisher played John Ambrose in Netflix’s new film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The movie is a sequel to Netflix’s hit 2018 teen romance movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on the YA romance novel of the same name by author Jenny Han.

Jordan Fisher’s character, John Ambrose McClaren, is an old crush of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and one of the recipients of Lara’s secret love letters that her younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) mailed.

John Ambrose replies to Lara Jean’s love letter, and they reunite at her after-school volunteer activity at the Belleview retirement home.

John returns to Lara Jean’s life after she started dating her former pretend-boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). John becomes Kavinsky’s rival for Lara Jean’s love, leaving her in the middle of a love triangle and torn between two boys in her life.

John Ambrose is a studious, intellectual, well-mannered, and easygoing teenager, unlike the charismatic heartthrob Peter Kavinsky, portrayed by Noah Centineo.

Who is Jordan Fisher?

Jordan Fisher is a 25-year-old actor raised in Birmingham, Alabama, by his grandparents, who adopted him and his younger siblings when they were young children.

According to Vice, his mother gave birth to Fisher when she was only 16, and his maternal grandparents stepped in to take care of him because his teenage mother was struggling with substance abuse at the time.

He pursued various interests while growing up, including gymnastics and theater. He also learned to play various instruments, including the piano, drums, guitar, harmonica, and the French horn, according to the Associated Press.

He moved to Los Angeles when he was 17 years old.

Fisher has appeared in roles on TV shows and movies. He played Clark in Nickelodeon’s iCarly, Noah Patrick in Teen Wolf, and Jacob in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

He also played John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Fisher is also a dancer. He and his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold won Dancing With the Stars Season 25.

Fisher is of mixed heritage: Nigerian, African-American, English, Tahitian, Italian, Greek, and Scandinavian. He told Vice that he appreciated the opportunity to portray John Ambrose in All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

“To be able to sit down and watch a film and be able to point out a character and be like ‘Oh, that’s me. I get this. I understand this. I feel represented.’ It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Fisher is also a singer. He has released his original music on Radio Disney and a self-titled EP in 2016.

Fisher is a Twitch streamer. You can find him here on the streaming platform, where he has more than 235,000 followers. He helped to host the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals, according to Fortnite Intel.

He reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend, Ellie Woods, in May 2019.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You is currently streaming on Netflix.