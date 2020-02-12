Noah Centineo in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — Peter Kavinsky is dating Alexis Ren

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Internet heartthrob Noah Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) love interest in Netflix’s new movie To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The film is the sequel to Netflix’s 2018 film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) now has a romantic relationship with her former secret crush and pretend-boyfriend Peter Kavinsky.

They have their first date together, their first kiss, and a happy Valentine’s Day. She finds herself looking for relationship advice from her older sister Margot (Janel Parrish), her younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart), her best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and a new friend Stormy (Holland Taylor).

But things become complicated when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another of Lara Jean’s old crushes who received her love letter, returns to her life once again.

Lara Jean finds she must rely more on herself to manage the conflicting emotions arising from two boys in her life at once.

Fans have been in love with Noah Centineo since he first appeared as Peter Kavinsky in the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, released on Netflix in August 2018. And now that he is back as Lara Jean’s love interest, many fans have been wondering who he is currently dating.

If you have also been wondering, here is everything you need to know.

Noah Centineo is dating Alexis Ren

Centineo, 23, told Harper’s Bazaar that he and Alexis Ren have been dating “for 10 months as of mid-January.” This means that they started dating in March/April 2019.

He also revealed that his relationship with Alexis Ren was the longest relation he’d ever been in.

“She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too,” he said.

He added that he didn’t like one night stands.

The couple confirmed speculation that they were dating when they were seen together holding hands at the UNICEF Halloween party in October 2019. Although the couple has been private about their relationship, Centineo made things official on Instagram when he took to the social media platform on January 14 to post a photo of himself with Ren.

“My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. love you baby.”

There had been a rumor that he was dating his All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Lana Condor, but he denied that was true in an interview with PEOPLE in September 2018.

Who is Alexis Ren?

Ren is an Instagram Star and a Sports Illustrated model, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

You can find her here on Instagram where she has 13.9 million followers. You can also find her here on Twitter where she has 1.5 million followers.

Her boyfriend Centineo has 17.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ren’s Instagram profile shows that she is passionate about nature and conservation. She teamed up with a group called Coral Gardeners to set up a GoFundMe page to save and plant 5,000 coral reefs.

She was born in Santa Monica in November 1996. She is 23 years old and has two sisters and a younger brother.

Ren lost her mother to breast cancer in January 2014 when she was only 17 years old.

She started modeling for the Italian clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville when she was 13 years old. Ren has also worked with several top brands, including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, DVF, Express, and ColourPop, according to her IMDb page.

She appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine in 2017. She was named a Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Ren is also a dancer. She took ballet lessons as a child. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars with dance partner Alan Bersten in 2018. The two were dating at the time but they later broke up, according to PEOPLE.

Alexis Ren previously dated Jay Alvarrez, a model and music producer. They split sometime in 2016 and she took to Twitter in February 2017 to confirm rumors that they had split in a series of cryptic tweets.

She revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan in May 2017 that she battled with eating disorders for some years after her mother died. She first hinted about her eating disorder in a series of tweets in April 2017.

I'm working on finding channels or shows where I can share my story https://t.co/Op2wLuqIOB — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017

I was in a toxic state of mind, and I'm so grateful to be out of that fucking mindset.- — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017

I am now healthy and able to eat full meals without guilt. I workout because I love it…not to punish myself. — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017

According to her IMDb page, Alexis Ren has appeared in several video productions, including Love Advent by Love Magazine, The Chainsmokers’ Paris (2017), and Kygo’s (feat. Chelsea Cutler) Not Ok.