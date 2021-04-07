Hayden Christensen’s daughter hasn’t seen Star Wars for a disturbing reason

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen has a secure place in Star Wars lore based on his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who goes to the Dark Side and becomes Darth Vader.

On top of Christensen’s Hollywood success, his ex-wife Rachel Bilson is also a successful actress, best known as Summer Roberts on The O.C.

The two worked together in the science fiction movie Jumper and were married from 2007-2017. Their marriage resulted in one child, daughter Briar Rose.

However, Briar Rose has never seen Star Wars and is unaware of who he played in the movie.

Hayden Christensen’s daughter hasn’t seen Star Wars

Rachel Bilson appeared on the Betches Moms podcast and talked about her daughter and how she isn’t aware of how famous her parents are.

She said Briar Rose knows her parents are actors but she has no idea that they are famous and doesn’t even know what that means.

On top of that, at the age of six, they haven’t allowed her to watch Star Wars yet. While the first trilogy was made for kids, with George Lucas saying he made them for eight-year-olds to watch, Bilsen said that Briar Rose isn’t ready for another reason.

Hayden Christensen’s character takes a very dark turn in the prequel trilogy.

While Briar Rose knows her dad was in a Star Wars movie, “she has no idea what that even means,” Bilsen said. “She hasn’t seen anything. And thank God, because he kills children, so let’s keep that from her until she’s like 80.”

When Anakin Skywalker takes his dark turn in Revenge of the Sith, he murders all the Jedi children in training and goes straight to the Dark Side. Anakin also falls in battle at the end in a scene not meant for kids.

Bilsen said Briar Rose has never seen it and she would “like to keep it that way.”

It isn’t just Star Wars, as Bilsen said she wants to keep her daughter from watching The O.C. until she is “at least 35.”

“No Kids Policy”

Bilsen said that her daughter wants to be an actor like her parents, but she wants to keep her away from that as long as possible.

She pointed out that her parents wouldn’t let her make the decision until she was 18. She feels the same way about her own daughter making that decision.

“It’s not really what I would want for her at this age,” Bilsen said.

This also makes sense, as both Bilsen and Christensen support the “No Kids Policy,” a celebrity coalition that sets out to protect children of celebrities from being photographed without their parent’s consent.