Spider-Man 3’s cast is stacked in terms of its casting. With Tom Holland starring in the third installment of the MCU Spider-Man franchise, the film seems to have a lot going for it.

A new rumor now claims that Green Goblin will make an appearance in Spider-Man 3. The role of Green Goblin is rumored to be reprised by actor Willem Defoe, who first appeared in the role back in the 2002 adaptation which starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

The rumor comes from GWW, who claims that Defoe was on the set of the Spider-Man 3 production. The source of the rumor is also the same that confirmed Alfred Molina’s involvement in the movie.

This is important for a multitude of reasons. The current Spider-Man franchise is the third iteration of the character in live-action. The first two attempts starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the lead roles.

Will Spider-Man 3 be a movie that deals with the Multiverse?

The current Tom Holland iteration is one in partnership with Marvel Studios, allowing the character to appear in the MCU movies as well. The third film in this franchise will be Spider-Man 3, which already has a very crowded all-star cast.

On top of the returning actors of Holland, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei, the new movie also includes the aforementioned Molina reprising his role of Dr. Octopus from the Maguire version. Jamie Foxx is also in the cast reprising his villainous role of Electro from the Garfield franchise.

With the MCU entering the Multiverse, the inclusion of all these actors from previous iterations of the Spider-Man character strongly hints at a movie that uses that as a plot point. Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3 only further confirms that theory.

Recent comments from Holland praising the new movie further fuel theories of a massive Multiverse storyline that might see all versions of Spider-Man on screen. Seeing that Green Goblin is an integral villain in comics, this news is also pointing to that possibility.

Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3 might not be the only goblin

Recently, official marketing for Spider-Man 3 teased a betrayal and the possibility of Hobgoblin as another villain of the movie. Looks like he will have company with Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3 if the rumor is accurate.

Spider-Man 3 continues the story and cliffhanger from Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also included another actor from the previous franchises, J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. The inclusion of these characters and actors from previous franchises may connect that with a story similar to Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse.

The as yet untitled Spider-Man 3 releases on Dec 17.