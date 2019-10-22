Ghost ship cameo hints at a Star Wars Rebels character for The Rise of Skywalker

Disney/Lucasfilm unleashed the third and final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday. In the preview, many things are hinted in the footage including C3PO possibly sacrificing himself for his friends, an iconic battle between Rey and Kylo, and a vicious monologue from Emperor Palpatine.

And just like any great JJ Abrams teaser, the preview is also riddled with easter eggs and cameos that will have fans on high speculation mode until December.

For example, a familiar ship can be seen in the footage if one pays close attention. And for fans of Star Wars Rebels, that’s an exciting prospect.

The Ghost ship featured in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

The ship can be seen in the above trailer approximately around the 1:00 mark where the Millennium Falcon swoops down among a fleet of Resistance ships preparing for battle. And if viewers look extremely close to the right of the Millennium Falcon, The Ghost can be seen flying with the army.

What exactly does this mean? Well, it could potentially mean that Hera Syndulla and her crew from Star Wars Rebels might make a brief appearance in The Rise of Skywalker. Those unfamiliar with Hera, here is a glimpse of the character in action from the series below.

Twitter reacts to Ghost in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Naturally, when fans spot an easter egg or cameo of any kind, there are bound to be some strong reactions. Soon as The Ghost was spotted in the promos, fans and journalists alike took to Twitter to voice their excitement. Here are some of those reactions below:

Is the Ghost from 'Star Wars Rebels' in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'!? pic.twitter.com/Oa0bidtUVk — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 21, 2019

Holy shit, the Ghost is behind the Falcon in this trailer shot! #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/TCK1ovyjcm — Doug Reale (@DougReale) October 22, 2019

Of course, just like with any online culture, some were not as pleased by the idea of Hera’s ship being in the film.

So it seems like the Ghost from Rebels is in the last Star Wars movie. Please god no, keep the good Star Wars away from this shitty trilogy. PLEASE pic.twitter.com/w0D4dlx2rA — BadgerKnight (@knight_badger) October 21, 2019

I saw Ghost in the new Star Wars trailer and I just — pic.twitter.com/pAUPN1rtbQ — 💫 Kimmie (@hinotoriii) October 22, 2019

Bear in mind, this is not the first time Ghost has made an appearance in one of the live-action movies. The ship made an easter egg appearance multiple times in Rogue one and Hera was called over a speaker in the background of the film. So, this very well could just be a fun fanservice Easter egg for fans to enjoy.

Either way, we are less than two months away from finding out what surprises are in store in the final installment of the Skywalker saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release on December 20, 2019.