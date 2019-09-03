The official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally end the Skywalker Saga that began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

We saw a young moisture farmer by the name of Luke Skywalker become the hero of the Rebellion. Before that, a young slave by the name of Anakin Skywalker became a Jedi General and then fell from grace to become the Sith Lord known as Darth Vader.

Now everything is coming full circle with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker in December.

It’s been a wild ride, and we look forward to seeing what the future has in store for us. Until then, check out the synopsis that Disney recently revealed.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

From what we could gather from this synopsis is that, while this will be the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, it will likely act as a jumping-off point for a new series of movies.

These “new legends” will likely be Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, and BB-8. Or at the end, it could be all wrapped up so Disney can start the next chapter with a blank slate.

What we do know is there are three release dates already set for three Star Wars movies scheduled through 2026. The first of these new movies will be from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Anything else beyond that is unknown and will likely stay that way for a while.

What do you think? Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker is set to open in theaters in December 2019.