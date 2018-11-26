Christmas movies in theaters: What’s coming up in the 2018 holiday season?

It’s Christmas time and this is the time of year to watch Christmas-themed movies with snow, cold weather and romance. And while there are plenty of flicks to check out on Netflix, sometimes we just need to get out of the house and head to the theaters to watch something new.

This holiday season, we’ve found four movies that simply carry the essence and the magic of Christmas. And you’ll get a little bit of everything: adventure, magic, romance, comedy, animation, and evil creatures.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

From its November 2, 2018 release, you can catch The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in theaters. This magical journey through the eyes of Disney is the perfect movie for the holidays.

Mackenzie Foy is the lead actress, playing the role of Clara, who takes the audiences through a journey with gingerbread soldiers.

She’s on a journey to find a key, which unlocks a special gift from her late money. She has to come face to face with tyrant Mother Ginger if she wants her key back.

The Grinch

Fans of the original Grinch character can go with him on a brand new adventure. This time, the Grinch is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch and Cindy-Lou Who is played by Cameron Seeley.

The graphics and animations in this movie alone are enough to bring weeks of Christmas spirit your way.

When the Grinch learns that the people of Whoville are planning on making Christmas bigger and better than ever before, he sees no other solution than to steal Christmas.

Join his adventure with his dog Max, as he tries to end Christmas spirit for good. The Grinch is in theaters now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

On November 16, 2018, fans of the Harry Potter franchise can catch Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them from 2016. Eddie Redmayne returns in his role as Newt Scamander and he’s joined by Johnny Depp, Kevin Guthrie, and Carmen Ejogo.

Fans will also be happy to see Albus Dumbledore, who tries to stop the crimes of Grindelwald, as they try to get more power.

Holmes and Watson

If you are a fan of Step Brothers, then you’re in luck. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have teamed up to play the world’s greatest consulting detective and his loyal friend in the movie, Holmes & Watson.

The movie, which has a comedic twist compared to the Sherlock Holmes franchise, is set to be released on December 21, 2018.

This year, there’s no Sherlock Holmes Christmas movie, despite a former pattern with holiday releases.

According to IMDB, the original Sherlock Holmes movie was released on December 25, 2009, while the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows from 2011, was released before Christmas, on December 16, 2011. Sherlock Holmes 3 is already set to come out on Christmas in two years with a release on December 25, 2020.