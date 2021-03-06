Christian Bale cast in new Netflix thriller The Pale Blue Eye

Christian Bale at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Netflix just announced that Batman star Christian Bale was cast in their upcoming thriller The Pale Blue Eye inspired by the poet Edgar Allen Poe. This gothic horror-thriller will reunite Bale with the Hostiles director Scott Cooper.

What do we know about The Pale Blue Eye?

Deadline shares that the movie “revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

Bale has been cast to play “a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.”

Reportedly, there were multiple companies competing for the movie, but Netflix ended up walking away with a $55 million dollar buy.

Earlier today, Netflix shared their exciting win on Twitter, tweeting out a brief synopsis of the movie as well as an image of Christian Bale.

Christian Bale + gothic horror thriller ➡️ coming to Netflix.



Bale will reteam with HOSTILES director Scott Cooper for THE PALE BLUE EYE. Bale plays a detective investigating a series of murders at a 1830 military academy, helped by a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe. pic.twitter.com/gOYKleAHr1 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 6, 2021

Who is involved?

As mentioned, Scott Cooper and Christian Bale are the big names tied to the project. The director Scott Cooper previously directed the movies Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass and Hostiles. He is a well-acclaimed filmmaker with multiple accolades and nominations for his work.

Joining him is the award-winning actor Christian Bale whose work has won awards from the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild. The actor played the lead in the 2000’s dark comedy American Psycho. He also played the title character in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and the Dark Knight Rises.

Bale will also be starring in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The two will be producing The Pale Blue Eye along with the Hostiles producer John Lesher and the Trial of the Chicago 7’s Tyler Thompson. Cooper will be writing the script for the thriller based on a book with the same name by Louis Bayard.

Many Christian Bale fans were excited to hear about this news from the Netflix Film Twitter account. They commented underneath the announcement with their favorite fan edits and praise for the actor.

One shared a video edit of the decades-old movie American Psycho along with the caption, “So true of him, you go sweetie.”

so true of him, you go sweetie ♥pic.twitter.com/sc47pZi19F — amy bohner 🔪 (@DiningAtDorsia) March 6, 2021

Others berated Netflix for not providing an estimated release date. There were many pleas of “give it to me now” and “I can’t wait!”

The movie is expected to begin production after Bale wraps up his work on his two current projects, Thor: Love and Thunder and an untitled David O. Russell project.

The Pale Blue Eye is expected to premiere on Netflix.