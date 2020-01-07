Christian Bale could be in Thor: Love and Thunder

From DC to the Marvel Universe, Christian Bale may become the latest actor to transition from one comic book world to another on the big screen.

Bale, famous for his role as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, is a potential candidate for an important character in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film.

Bale in talks for a role in Thor: Love and Thunder

The Ford v. Ferrari actor is only in talks for a role in the fourth installment in MCU’s Thor series, per ComicBook’s report. As of right now, it’s also unknown which particular character he might play. However, they speculate that a good option is Beta Ray Bill as Bale’s Welsh accent would fit the character well.

Beta Ray Bill was an interesting character who arrived in 1983’s The Mighty Thor No. 337. He was one of the first individuals outside of the Marvel superheroes to be able to wield Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

Check out more about his story at Marvel Wiki. It certainly seems like Bale could work well with the role.

Bale previously took on the Bruce Wayne aka Batman role in a trilogy of DC/Warner Bros Dark Knight films from 2005 through 2012. In 2011, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in The Fighter. He’s had three other nominations since with American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice.

He’s currently making the rounds for awards season with his recent Golden Globe and SAG nominations for his work in Ford v. Ferrari. Bale could land amongst Oscar nominees next. Marvel seems to do well with enlisting A-list actors with impressive resumes to really add to their movies.

What is known about Thor: Love and Thunder so far?

So far, at least three major actors will reprise their roles for the new Marvel film. That includes main man Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed Thor in the three previous films and in the Avengers movies. He’ll be joined by love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and newer character Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who is set to rule Asgard.

It’s believed that Jane may pick up Thor’s hammer and take on the superhero role in the new film, based on a previous comic book story in The Mighty Thor. Otherwise, it’s unknown what Thor and Valkyrie’s involvement might be in the new story. There’s no clear villain just yet either.

Director Taika Waititi will be at the helm. He recently directed the well-received finale for Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian and also held down a starring voice role in the series. In addition, he’s also participating in awards season due to his critically-acclaimed film Jojo Rabbit.

Back in October Waititi confirmed he’ll bring back his humorous character Korg for the new Thor movie, so it’s looking like fans have plenty to look forward to when the latest MCU film smashes into theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021.