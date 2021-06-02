Chris Hemsworth wraps Thor: Love & Thunder filming showing off his amazing physique

Thor the Dark World. Pic credit: Marvel

Chris Hemsworth looks more like the Hulk than the God of Thunder.

The actor recently celebrated the wrapping of filming for Thor: Love & Thunder with a new pic that has fans buzzing on Thor’s incredible shape.

The “Fat Thor” is gone

For the first three Thor movies and the first two Avengers films, Hemsworth enjoyed showing Thor’s amazing physique.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Befitting an Asgardian god, Thor was in magnificent shape, with Hemsworth often going shirtless and the movies even making jokes on how buff he was.

This was what made his turn in Avengers: Endgame so notable. Broken by his failure to stop Thanos from wiping out half the universe, Thor fell into drinking and overeating.

The sight of him with a massive belly and long hair was hilarious to audiences. In fact, the original script had it that when Thor got his hammer Mjlonir from the past, it would restore him to his athletic form. But Hemsworth enjoyed playing the “fat Thor” so much that he kept it up for the rest of the film.

The movie ended with Thor making Valkyrie the “queen” of New Asgard while he left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Back in shape

Some on-set photos caught Hemsworth as Thor, now much slimmer and boasting what looks like a tracksuit.

But the actor wowed fans by posing on his Instagram page a photo of himself and director Taika Waititi, who voices popular rocky warrior Korg, decked out in costume and mocap gear.

“That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day, so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bat— crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, and get ready to see ya in cinemas!

What got fans’ attention was Hemsworth’s incredible physique on display, especially powerful arms and clearly losing all the weight he’d gained alongside prosthetics for Endgame.

It may not just be for Thor. Hemsworth is set to play legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic and getting in shape for that role as well.

Notable is the image on his t-shirt, which looks like the Yggdrasil tree. In Norse (and Marvel) mythology, the “Tree of Life” gives power to the entire universe and is the source of Asgardians’ strength.

Whether this is a clue to the movie’s plot or just a tribute to his character is a mystery.

The new film

It’s a good thing Thor is in such good shape as he’ll need all his strength for his newest adventure.

While most details are under wraps, it is confirmed that Natalie Portman returns as Thor’s love, Jane Foster. Somehow, she gains her own powers to become a female Thor.

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Killer, a major new threat. Russell Crowe has confirmed his role is Zeus which brings the Greek Gods into the Marvel pantheon.

Returning for this movie are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif. The Guardians of the Galaxy will have a cameo.

There are months of post-production to get through, but if the movie is in half as good shape as Hemsworth in these photos, it’s going to be a great adventure.

Thor: Love & Thunder premieres May 6, 2022.