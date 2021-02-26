Bigfoot Family just arrived on Netflix! Pic credit: Netflix

Bigfoot Family just arrived on Netflix!

Originally premiering in 2020, this animated comedy is a kooky family movie that promises tons of hilarity along with some charming, heartfelt moments.

What is Bigfoot Family about?

Bigfoot Family is the sequel to The Son of Bigfoot, with both movies following the busy life of the urban legend Bigfoot. However, Bigfoot Family pushes Bigfoot’s son to the center of attention.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Describing the movie, Netflix says, “Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.”

The trailer teases the family getting into a bustling adventure as they work to locate the bigfooted patriarch and take down a sleazy oil tycoon.

Bigfoot Family will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 26. It is being described as “exciting” on the streaming platform.

Filmmaker Ben Stassen is the movie’s director and producer. Stassen is best known for his work on international animated movies including, Fly Me to the Moon and A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures.

Read More How many episodes of Tiger King on Netflix are there?

What are people saying?

Since the announcement of the movie’s arrival to Netflix, Bigfoot Family has been widely talked about. Many have praised it for being part of Netflix’s expansion to add more family-friendly movies and others have already named it as being a “best new upcoming movie.”

In Australia, Bigfoot Family has already been made available for watching on Netflix and it was chosen to be “this week’s premiere pick” by the Australian sector of the streaming platform.

Here's what's trending and premiering on Netflix Australia this weekend: #BigfootFamily, the sequel to hit family animation #TheSonOfBigfoot; #Pele, an incisive doco detailing the football star's rise to fame amidst turmoil; and more. pic.twitter.com/qiEVt3T4J0 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) February 26, 2021

However, what is being most-talked about online by fans is the movie family’s strange dynamics.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Twitter user @theandismts shared a tweet with a gif that reads, “Stop it. Get some help.” They added in the caption, “Y’all Netflix is releasing a movie called Bigfoot Family and it’s a kids movie about Bigfoot, his human wife and his human son.”

Y’ALL Netflix is releasing a movie called Bigfoot Family and it’s a kids movie about Bigfoot, his HUMAN WIFE, and his HUMAN SON pic.twitter.com/UjFMbzfXnO — andi 🍒 (@theandismts) February 22, 2021

As this is a criticism that hasn’t previously harmed acclaimed animators, like the creators of Beauty and the Beast, Bigfoot Family is still expected to quickly climb its way to the top of the trending list in Netflix US.

And what better time than a Friday to release a lighthearted family movie? It has been predicted that many families will be gathering around the screen to watch this comedy this weekend.

Bigfoot Family is currently streaming on Netflix.