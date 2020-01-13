Best Picture Nominees 2020 odds: Which movie will win at the Oscars?

On Monday, the 2020 Oscar nominations arrived for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The final category revealed during Good Morning America’s presentation was what many people consider the biggest each year — the nominees for Best Picture.

This year features another group of heavy contenders, with only one able to win. So which movie leads the Best Picture nominees 2020 odds to win?

Best Picture Nominees 2020 odds reveal favorite

A total of nine movies are vying for the coveted prize at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

They include the World War I film 1917, recreated comic book origin story Joker, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

It was Tarantino’s movie that received a total of 10 Oscar nominations including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

Parasite is among the nominees as this year’s critically acclaimed foreign film. It’s also the first-ever Korean film to land in the category.

Little Women also joins the group despite its director being considered a snub amongst Best Director nominees. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman has been critically acclaimed but pretty much non-existent in terms of award wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Rounding out the nine Best Picture nominees for 2020 are Ford vs Ferrari, Marriage Story, and Jojo Rabbit. All of these movies are considerable contenders, but there are a few leading the pack with under a month until the show.

Here’s how they stack up in terms of Best Picture odds (via OddsShark):

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood +110

1917 +250

Parasite +350

Joker +1200

The Irishman +1600

Marriage Story +2500

Jojo Rabbit +5000

Ford vs Ferrari +6600

Little Women +6600

Based on those odds, Ounce Upon A Time… In Hollywood is the odds on favorite to capture the Oscar this year. It previously won Best Picture awards at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. In addition, Brad Pitt has won for Best Supporting Actor at both shows.

However, there’s always the potential for surprises in this category. 1917 claimed the Best Picture Drama award at the Golden Globes, giving it a chance. There’s also Parasite and Joker which could surprise. The latter of these films has the most nominations (11) heading into the Academy Awards.

Watch the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020, on CBS starting at 6:30/5:30c.