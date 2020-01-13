Has Brad Pitt ever won an Oscar? Best Supporting Actor nominees give Pitt another chance

The Academy Awards 2020 nominees were announced and the list includes Hollywood favorite Brad Pitt.

Pitt received another nomination, this year for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That movie also received a number of nominations for the upcoming Oscars, with Pitt considered a favorite to win. Has he ever won an Oscar before, though?

Brad Pitt facing tough competition

When it comes to Hollywood A-listers, Brad Pitt’s been amongst the best of the best. His roles have ranged from Benjamin Button to Joe Black to Tyler Durden. Most recently, he was part of the ensemble cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth.

That role has landed him a spot amongst the Best Supporting Actor nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. Pitt will be up against Hollywood heavyweights including Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

It’s a stacked group of nominees with all of these actors giving amazing performances.

Interestingly enough, all of Pitt’s fellow nominees have won an acting award at the Oscars in their careers. However, Brad Pitt has not.

He’s been nominated several times, though, and many feel his latest role could be the one to get him the win.

Pitt’s Oscar nominations history

This marks Pitt’s second nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. His career got off the ground in terms of critical reception with his role in 1996’s 12 Monkeys. Kevin Spacey won the award for The Usual Suspects instead.

It wasn’t for another 13 years until he received his second nomination for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Sean Penn won the Oscar for his role in Milk that year.

He’d get yet another nomination in 2012 for Moneyball but lost to The Artist’s Jean Dujardin. Other nominations that didn’t result in awards for Pitt included The Big Short and Moneyball as both were nominated for Best Picture but failed to win the big prize.

While Pitt has never won in the acting categories, he did win his first Oscar over five years ago. 12 Years a Slave won Best Picture with Pitt among the movie’s producers and cast members.

Now he’ll head into the 92nd Academy Awards as a strong contender to capture his first-ever win for acting. Pitt has already won at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards making him the odds-on-favorite to take home the Oscar.

Watch the 92nd Academy Awards on the night of Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 6:30/5:30c on ABC.