Best movies on Netflix to watch right now (August 2021)

Dances with Wolves and Uncut Gems on Netflix. Pic credit: Orion/Netflix

When It comes to Netflix, there are a ton of great movies to choose from, but sometimes the choices can seem overwhelming.

When someone is looking for a good comedy, drama, action movie, animated effort, or foreign-language film, there are plenty to choose from.

However, it is a little tougher when looking for something of high quality, whether an award-winning movie or a critically praised film.

We have you covered. From the best Oscar winners and contenders to the movies that sent critics into a state of euphoria, Netflix has the catalog.

Here is a look at some of the best movies on Netflix to see as of August 2021.

Updated in August 2021: Every month, Netflix adds and subtracts several movies from its streaming service. With that in mind, there will be a lot of changes in many months, so we will come in and edit this article in the future to reflect these changes.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Mystic River (2003)

Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon in Mystic River. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon star as Jimmy and Sean, childhood friends who grew up to become an ex-convict and a police detective, respectively.

A third childhood friend, Dave, was kidnapped and sexually abused for days as a child and grew up with some serious problems as a result.

When Jimmy’s daughter is murdered, he believes Dave is guilty and sets out for vengeance while Sean is investigating the case, believing that Dave might not be guilty after all.

Django Unchained (2012)

Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx in Django Unchained. Pic credit: The Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino was back in 2012 with Django Unchained, the story of a bounty hunter and a freed slave working together.

Jamie Foxx is Django, a slave sold and separated from his wife Broomhiilda (Kerry Washington). While transported by the men who bought him, a bounty hunter named Dr. King Schultz frees him with the condition that Django helps him.

King knows Django can help him find his latest targets and promises to also help the former slave find his wife and help free her.

Leonard DiCaprio also stars as a plantation owner named “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, the man who holds Broomhilda’s freedom in his hands.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi in The Big Lebowski. Pic credit: Gramercy Pictures

The Coen Brothers directed The Big Lebowski in 1998 and it remains among the brothers’ most popular films.

Jeff Bridges stars as Jeffrey Lebowski, The Dude, in ’90s Los Angeles. Some thugs attack him at his home, demanding money. When they realize they have the wrong guy, they leave him but urinate on his favorite rug.

When The Dude’s bowling buddies admit he needs to do something about it, he goes to find out who is responsible and get his rug replaced, putting himself and all his friends in danger.

Chinatown (1974)

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown. Pic credit: Paramount

Roman Polanski’s Chinatown often comes up in discussions about the greatest movie screenplay of all time. Written by Robert Towne, it won an Oscar and remains a template for how to write a plot to this day.

Jack Nicholson stars as a private detective named J. J. “Jake” Gittes. Jake takes a case to follow a woman’s husband, but when he gives photographs he shot to the local newspaper, a different woman shows up, threatening a lawsuit and Jake realizes he was set up.

What results after that is a labyrinth of greed and dishonesty where Jake realizes the simple case of following a husband puts him in the middle of a giant case surrounding corruption in the city government.

The Pianist (2002)

Adrien Brody in The Pianist. Pic credit: Pic credit: Focus Features

Roman Polanski directed the Holocaust movie The Pianist in 2002 and watched as the film won him an Oscar while actor Adrien Brody picked up one as well.

Brody stars as a Jewish pianist living in Poland during World War II. Just when it looks like Britain and France might save Poland when they join the war, Germany overruns the country.

Through the movie, the pianist loses everything, including his family, to the Nazi extermination camps, and has to go into hiding thanks to protection from a sympathetic member of the Jewish Ghetto Police.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Pic credit: Warner Bros

My Fair Lady was a 1964 musical-drama adapted from the stage musical of the same name by George Bernard Shaw.

In the movie, Audrey Hepburn played a poor flower seller named Eliza Doolittle who has an arrogant professor named Henry Higgins make a bet that he can teach her to speak proper English to make her more “proper” in high society London.

My Fair Lady won eight Academy Awards, named one of the best movies of all time by the American Film Institute.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood. Pic credit: Paramount Vantage

Paul Thomas Anderson has created some of the most breathtaking indie-style films of the last three decades, and There Will Be Blood might be his best.

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Daniel Plainview, an oilman in this loose adaptation of Upton Sinclair’s Oil! Plainview is striking oil at the expense of towns that he leaves dead in his wake in the film.

He meets a young evangelist named Eli (Paul Dano), who tries to stand in his way. What results is a battle of wills where one man must fall.

The film, which can be compared to classic horror movies like Dracula, picked up eight Oscar nominations with Day-Lewis winning Best Actor.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner in Dances with Wolves. Pic credit: Orion Pictures

Kevin Costner directed and starred in Dances with Wolves in 1990, based on the novel by Michael Blake.

In the movie, Costner is a Union Army lieutenant named John J. Dunbar who travels to the American frontier, searching for a military post. Along the way, he deals with the Native American tribe, the Lakota.

Dances with Wolves received 12 Oscar nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Will Ferrell in Stranger Than Fiction. Pic credit: Columbia Pictures

Will Farrell stars in Stranger Than Fiction, a 2006 movie that was not a typical Farrell comedy but played more like a Spike Jonze or Michel Gondry movie.

Stranger Than Fiction is a dark comedy about existentialism and identity. Ferrell learns over the course of the movie that he is not a real person.

Instead, he is a fictional character named Harold Crick, an IRS worker in a novel by author Karen Eiffel (Emma Thompson).

Eiffel is known for killing her protagonists, and when Harold starts to hear a voice narrating his story and realizes he is going to die, he sets out to stop it.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Michael B. Jordan and Kevin Durand in Fruitvale Station. Pic credit: The Weinstein Company

Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) stars in Fruitvale Station as Oscar Grant, a man who was shot and killed by BART police officers in 2009.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, helmed the movie, which was his directorial debut. Fruitvale Station won the Grandy Jury Prize at Sundance and won the Best First Film award at Cannes.

Kevin Durand and Chad Michael Murray portrayed the BART cops who were involved in the incident. The movie takes place over one day, the last of Oscar’s life.

The Departed (2006)

Leonardo Di Caprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson in The Departed. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The Departed stars Leonard DiCaprio as a Boston cop who goes undercover as part of the mafia, working directly under the mob boss himself, portrayed by Jack Nicholson.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon is a member of the mob sent to the police academy and has gone deep as a mole inside the police.

This movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, shows both stories, as the two men get very deep into their respective undercover jobs, and both know they might not make it out in one piece.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Pic credit: A24

Released in 2019, Adam Sandler shocked the world with his performance in the Netflix thriller movie Uncut Gems.

The actor, known mostly for his low-brow comedies, turned in an intense role as a jeweler who gets in too deep with his betting addiction and ends up fearing for his life as he continues to dig in deep to save himself.

Film fanatics shouldn’t have been surprised. Sandler proved he could be great with auteurs, as he showed in Punch Drunk Love with P.T. Anderson in 2002.

This time, he worked with Benny and Josh Safdie, the men who helped Robert Pattinson turn in one of his most critically acclaimed roles in Good Time.

The Social Network (2010)

Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network. Pic credit: Sony

David Fincher started working on more dramatic films in the 2000s after years of working on genre pics. In 2010, he released the biopic The Social Network.

The movie told the story of the genesis of Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg starred as Mark Zuckerberg, the co-creator of Facebook, while Andrew Garfield starred as Eduardo Saverin, his partner, on whose book the movie is based.

The Social Network picked up eight Oscar nominations, with Aaron Sorkin winning for Best Screenplay and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor winning Best Original Score with his partner Atticus Ross.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything. Pic credit: Focus Features

Before the world got to know him as Harry Potter character Newt Scamander, actor Eddie Redmayne starred in The Theory of Everything as the brilliant Stephen Hawking.

The film told the story of Hawking’s amazing life and focused on the relationship between the physicist and his wife, Jane (Felicity Jones).

The movie was a critical darling, with Redmayne winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Hawking. The film also picked up four other Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Lady Bird (2017)

Saoirse Ronan and Tracy Letts in Lady Bird. Pic credit: A24

After learning under Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig has developed a great career of her own as a director.

Her film, Lady Bird, is now available to stream on Netflix and tells the story of a mother and daughter from different upbringings who can’t seem to connect, and how they finally were able to understand each other.

Both Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf picked up Oscar nominations for their roles as daughter and mother, and Gerwig picked up two nominations herself for Best Screenplay and Best Director, a considerable accomplishment for a female filmmaker.

Lady Bird also won the Golden Globes award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.