Latest Netflix movies: Which new releases to watch right now

Every month, Netflix makes significant changes. Several movies leave the service, while the streaming giant adds several others to its library.

The good news is that Netflix is always adding original movies to its service, meaning they are building a library that will never leave.

However, at the same time, they are also adding classics and newer releases for at least a limited time that fans can enjoy watching anything they want.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here at Monsters & Critics, we will keep track of the latest movies added to Netflix, both originals and the best older movies, and let you know our picks for what you should find to watch each month.

These movies were all added to Netflix in the past two months and will be updated monthly, with the best new titles to watch. This list is for those films released in May and June 2020.

Athlete A (June 24)

Athlete A is a Netflix original documentary that hit the streaming service on June 24, 2020.

It tells the tragic and horrific story of the years of sexual abuse and assault that took place in the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics program.

The story is about the assault by team physician Larry Nassar on hundreds of teenage girls over the years, as well as a look at the training center where the girls were pushed so hard; it made a friendly face like Nassar more trustworthy.

The documentary was critically praised, sitting at 100 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

One-Way to Tomorrow (June 19)

In our review of One-Way to Tomorrow, film critic John Dotson called this Netflix original movie “a study guide on how to make a movie utilizing one single location.”

That one location is on a train, where two people work through their issues unexpectedly, while stuck on a train together for many hours.

The film hit Netflix on June 19 and is a romantic drama from Turkey that keeps fans involved despite never changing location and keeping the focus on two people sharing conversation.

Lost Bullet (June 19)

Also released on June 19, Lost Bullet is another Netflix original movie, this one a French action film.

The movie sees a former criminal and car mechanic who was released from prison early for helping the police ramp up their police cars to make them indestructible.

However, after he receives his pardon, someone frames him for murder, and he has to set out to find the bullet that would implicate him in a crime he didn’t commit.

In our review of Lost Bullet, critic John Dotson called it an action movie with “a lot of impressive moments worth sticking around for.”

Frost/Nixon (June 16)

On June 16, one of the most impressive political movies of the last 12 years hit the streaming service.

Frost/Nixon is a remake of a play by Peter Morgan, and the movie (directed by Ron Howard) chooses to set up much of the framing of the film as if it was a play itself.

Michael Sheen is journalist David Frost, a reporter who receives the3 interview of a lifetime when he gets a chance to interview disgraced former President of the United States, Richard Nixon.

The movie picked up five Oscar nominations but didn’t win any of them.

Da 5 Bloods (June 12)

Spike Lee chose Netflix to create his newest movie, and Da 5 Bloods hit the streaming service on June 12.

In his first movie since winning his first Oscar (screenplay) for BlackKklansman, Lee tells the story of a group of Vietnam War vets who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader.

There is also some treasure they buried there.

The cast is spectacular, with Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, and more. Critics praised the movie, giving it a 92 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Monsters & Critics John Dotson calling it “magnificently tense as well as riveting.”

Clueless (June 1)

The first day of the month is when a ton of movies leave and hit Netflix, and June was no different. On June 1, Clueless hit the streaming service.

For those who have not seen it, Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone as a fashion-conscious, but otherwise clueless high school socialite. When she meets a fashion disaster in school, she takes it upon herself to help.

Paul Rudd also made his big-screen debut in this movie as her step-brother, while Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy both have early-career roles as well.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (June 1)

Steven Spielberg has some spectacular movies in his back catalog, and one of the most beloved is E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial.

This is an alien movie, where the alien is not an invader or a warrior, but instead an awkward alien that loves Skittles and makes friends with a young boy named Elliott.

For 11 years, E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial was the highest-grossing movie of all-time, breaking Star Wars’ record and holding it until Spielberg brought dinosaurs to life in Jurassic Park.

The film picked up nine Oscar nominations and was added to the United States National Film Registry as a film that is “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Zodiac (June 1)

David Fincher has a lot of critically acclaimed movies, but most people pay attention to his more bombastic efforts like Fight Club.

However, in 2007, Fincher directed Zodiac, a laid-back, yet tense film about two reporters and a police officer trying to figure out the identity of the Zodiac Killer.

The cast is spectacular, with Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, and Mark Ruffalo in the lead roles. As real crime buffs know, the Zodiac Killer was never caught, but this film shows who at least these men thought it was.

This crime drama hit Netflix on June 1, and Zodiac was based on the novel by Robert Graysmith, the character Gyllenhaal portrays.

The Silence of the Lambs (June 1)

An Oscar-winning horror movie hit Netflix on June 1 with The Silence of the Lambs.

While this was not the first movie that introduced the world to Hannibal Lecter (that would be Manhunter), this was the film that made him a name everyone knows.

Hannibal Lecter is a former forensic psychologist who is in prison as a serial killer cannibal. When FBI agent Clarice Starling is trying to track down a new serial killer, she goes to interview Lecter to get some information from him.

However, before he shares what he knows, Clarice has to share some of herself.

I’m No Longer Here (May 27)

I’m No Longer Here is a Netflix original movie from Mexico that was released on May 27.

Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño stars in the movie as Ulises, a member of a teenage gang in Mexico that just wants to hang out and dance while listening to Cumbia rebajada music.

However, when this small gang encounters members of an organized crime organization, they are told to stop, or they will die. Ulises gets a second chance on life when his mother helps smuggle him to America.

Sadly, things are no better for an illegal immigrant in America, and he faces the threat of being sent back to Mexico to possibly die.

The Lovebirds (May 22)

Kumail Nanjiani stars alongside Issa Rae in the action-comedy Netflix original movie The Lovebirds.

They star as Jibran and Leilani, a couple who has been together for four years but always fights. When they finally decide to break up while driving together, they accidentally hit a bicyclist.

After this, someone commandeers their car, claiming to be a police officer, but he is not and kills the bicyclist. The two consider reporting this to the police but are afraid that racial profiling would make them the suspects and instead set out to prove their innocence.

All Day and a Night (May 1)

Released on May 1, the Netflix original drama movie All Day and a Night is an American film about an aspiring rapper who ends up in prison.

His prison sentence is for life for murder, and he looks back on his childhood and the days before his arrest, as he tries to figure out how to make it through the rest of his life.

It is behind bars that he comes in contact with his father, who abused him as a child, and he realizes that he has a son named Zion that he hopes will not follow in their footsteps.

Back to the Future (May 1)

There are some great family movies on Netflix, and on May 1, one of the best of all-time arrived.

The Back to the Future sequels was on Netflix already, but on May 1, the first in the series joined them.

The movie stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a teenager who ends up traveling back in time to when his parents were teenagers. He then realizes that everything he does could risk wiping him out of existence and has to find a way back to the future.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (May 1)

There are two versions of this same story on Netflix. The later, with Johnny Depp, titled Charlie and the Cholocate Factory, is a good movie.

However, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a true classic and one of the best family movies on the streaming service.

The film arrived on May 1.

In the movie, Gene Wilder stars as the eccentric Willy Wonka, a man who created the most popular chocolate bars in the world. He then invites selected children to tour his facility – one of them with the guarantee to inherit the entire place.

Underworld (May 1)

While not everyone loves the movie, that is a lot to love about Underworld.

The movie is an action movie that hit Netflix on May 1 and it tells the story of a long feud between vampires and werewolves. The film takes place in the modern-day, where the vampires were aristocrats and the werewolves were living underground like animals.

There are fun fights and a ton of crazy action scenes.

The sequel, which takes place immediately following this movie, and the prequel that shows how the war began, are also on Netflix.