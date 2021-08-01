The 15 best classic movies on Netflix (August 2021)

Chinatown and Terminator 2 on Netflix. Pic credit: Paramount/Tri-Star Pictures

What are the best classic movies on Netflix?

Maybe the question should be, “what is a classic movie?” For some people, a classic movie is from the ’60s or ’70s and earlier, but for some younger audience members, it could be something from as late as the ’90s, since 20-year-olds weren’t even born during the last century.

With that said, Netflix has something for everyone, but in this case, we will stick with movies that are from no later than the early ’90s, and in the case of 2020, we will cut it off in 1991.

Here is a look at 15 great classic movies you can stream right now on Netflix.









Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

The cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Pic credit: Paramount

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a teen comedy from 1986 starring Matthew Broderick in the lead role.

In this movie, Beuller decides to skip school and enjoy a day in the town. However, while it starts out good, his principal doesn’t believe he is really sick and sets out to prove otherwise.

The movie remains a beloved comedy classic to this day, with crowd-pleasing moments and a character it is almost impossible not to follow to the ends of the Earth.

My Girl (1991)

My Girl’s first kiss. Pic credit: Columbia

Fans know Macaulay Culkin from the Christmas movie Home Alone, but he was in another movie that might be the best one he starred in as a child actor.

This was My Girl in 1991.

In this movie, Culkin starred as Thomas, and he became best friends with a young girl named Vada, played by Anna Chlumsky.

Vada is a young girl who is a hypochondriac and believes she was responsible for her mother’s death because her mom died days after giving birth to her. Her father (Dan Akyroyd) does not understand her and avoids her as a response.

Shortly after Thomas and Vada share their first kiss, tragedy strikes and it changes everyone’s lives forever.

Total Recall (1990)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall. Pic credit: TriStar

Released in 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the sci-fi movie Total Recall, by acclaimed director Paul Verhoeven.

The film takes place in 2084, and Schwarzenegger stars as a man named Douglas Quaid, who is having strange dreams about Mars.

When he decides he wants to go to a company called Rekall, which can provide memory implants to simulate vacations, something goes wrong.

Soon, people are trying to kill Douglas, and he believes he might have a past life as a secret agent that was wiped from his memory. The answers to his questions rest on Mars.

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

The cast of A Bridge Too Far. Pic credit: United Artists

In 1977, actor Richard Attenborough directed one of the best war movies of the ’70s with A Bridge Too Far.

Attenborough, who most people know as the financer John Hammond in the original Jurassic Park movie, had an all-star cast for this World War II movie.

James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Ryan O’Neal, and Robert Redford were among the Oscar winners who starred in this movie.

The film tells the story of the failed Operation Market Garden in World War II. It picked up eight BAFTA nominations, winning for four of them.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Clint Eastwood in The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976). Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood directed and starred in The Outlaw Josey Wales in 1976, a movie in the midst of his long run as one of western cinema’s top stars.

Eastwood is Josey Wales, a farmer whose wife and young son died at the hands of pro-Union Kayhawker militants. He then sets out for vengeance after burying them.

When the way ends, the Union offers Josey amnesty if he turns over his guns, which he refuses to do. When the surrendering Confederates are gunned down in a massacre by Union soldiers, Josey escapes.

This causes a bounty to be placed on Wales’s head and he finds himself running from bounty hunters and the Texas Rangers.

Chinatown (1974)

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown. Pic credit: Paramount

Roman Polanski’s Chinatown often comes up in discussions about the greatest movie screenplay of all time. Written by Robert Towne, it won an Oscar and remains a template for how to write a plot to this day.

Jack Nicholson stars as a private detective named J. J. “Jake” Gittes. Jake takes a case to follow a woman’s husband, but when he gives photographs he shot to the local newspaper, a different woman shows up, threatening a lawsuit and Jake realizes he was set up.

What results after that is a labyrinth of greed and dishonesty where Jake realizes the simple case of following a husband puts him in the middle of a giant case surrounding corruption in the city government.

The Karate Kid (1984)

The cast of The Karate Kid. Pic credit: Columbia

The Karate Kid hit in 1984 and was a cultural phenomenon, an inspirational sports story that merged with a coming-of-age-tale that resonates to this day.

Thanks to Cobra Kai on Netflix, Karate Kid is gaining a new generation of fans.

Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who finds himself bullied when he moves into a new town. He begins training with Mr. Miyagi, learning karate and self-defense, and ends up signing up for a tournament, which includes his bullies, part of the violent Cobra Kai dojo.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong in Terminator 2. Pic credit: Tri-Star Pictures

One of the best action movies of the ’90s and one of the best sequels ever made, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is now on Netflix.

In the movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the Terminator, but this time he is in the present day to help save John Connor from a new, more dangerous Terminator (Robert Patrick).

Linda Hamilton is also back as John’s mother, Sarah Connor, and the three of them end up in a battle with a seemingly indestructible killing machine.

The movie picked up four Oscar nominations and was the highest-grossing movie of Arnold’s career.

Midnight Run (1988)

Charles Grodin and Robert De Niro on a bus in Midnight Run. Pic credit: Universal

Midnight Run is a 1988 comedy action thriller with Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin electrifying the screen.

The plot has a bounty hunter (De Niro) trying to bring in a mob accountant (Grodin) after he embezzled $15 million from the mob.

However, as he tries to pull off this task, they two find themselves on the run from gangsters, corrupt federal officers, and rival bounty hunters.

The deadpan humor makes this a movie that is just as fun to watch today as it was over 30 years ago.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Pic credit: Warner Bros

My Fair Lady was a 1964 musical drama adapted from the stage musical of the same name by George Bernard Shaw.

In the movie, Audrey Hepburn played a poor flower seller named Eliza Doolittle who has an arrogant professor named Henry Higgins make a bet that he can teach her to speak proper English to make her more “proper” in high society London.

My Fair Lady won eight Academy Awards and was named one of the best movies of all time by the American Film Institute.

Rain Man (1988)

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man. Pic credit: United Artists

Released in 1988 by Barry Levinson, Rain Man is a movie starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.

Cruise is Charlie, a wealthy and successful businessman who returns home to settle his estranged father’s estate after his death. However, he then learns he has an older brother.

This brother is Raymond, an autistic savant who lives in a mental institution. He then tries to use his brother’s skills to make money in Las Vegas, but realizes that there is more to his brother than he expected.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner in Dances with Wolves. Pic credit: Orion Pictures

Kevin Costner directed and starred in Dances with Wolves in 1990, based on the novel by Michael Blake.

In the movie, Costner is a Union Army lieutenant named John J. Dunbar who travels to the American frontier, searching for a military post. Along the way, he deals with the Native American tribe, the Lakota.

Dances with Wolves received 12 Oscar nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture and Best Director.

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Tracy Camilla Johns in She’s Gotta Have It. Pic credit: Island Pictures

Spike Lee has become one of the top voices in African American cinema for over three decades.

Netflix subscribers can watch his newest movie, Da 5 Bloods, and now they can also watch his very first feature-length movie on the streaming giant as well.

She’s Gotta Have It was shot in black and white in 1986 and tells the story of a young woman who is dating three different men. When she is forced to make a decision, things get complicated.

There is also a Netflix original series released in 2017 based on Spike Lee’s debut film.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The second Monty Python movie on Netflix is the Christian satire Life of Brian.

The movie tells the story of a man named Brian, a child born in the stable next to Jesus Christ. This causes the Three Wisemen to find him and initially confuse him with the King of the Jews.

Brian then falls in love with a young rebel and joins the People’s Front of Judea, a freedom movement that spends as much time in-fighting as getting anything done.

The movie found protestors from every religious sect, but it might be the funniest movie from Monty Python.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Pic credit: EMI Films

The Monty Python comedy troupe was already a legend before they started making movies with a popular and hilarious British comedy sketch series.

In 1975, they made Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which was a re-telling of the King Arthur legend, but in a hilarious manner.

With everything from the Knights Who Say Ni to the Black Knight, there are so many legendary moments that this is one comedy classic that stands up well 45 years later.

This might be Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin’s finest moment.