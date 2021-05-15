Batman: The Long Halloween releases photos for Part 1

Batman: The Long Halloween. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The critically acclaimed Batman story The Long Halloween is coming as a two-part animated movie.

The first part of Batman: The Long Halloween hits Blu-ray and digital on June 22, 2021. The second part will arrive later this fall.

In anticipation of the big release, Warner Bros. released some images from the new movie.

Batman: The Long Halloween images

Batman: The Long Halloween is based on the 1996 comic book storyline by Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale. This takes place early in Batman’s career, before he became the legendary Dark Knight, and featured a host of his famed rogues’ gallery.

Jensen Ackles will bring a new voice to Batman in this animated movie and is joined by Billy Burke as Police Captain James Gordon (before he was Commissioner Gordan) and Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent.

The three heroes set out to bring down the murderous Falcone crime family. It has disastrous results for Dent, as this is Two Face’s official origin story.

The first photo is of the three heroes – Batman, Gordon, and Dent.

Batman, Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent in The Long Halloween. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Up next is a look at Batman and his future love interest, Catwoman.

Batman and Catwoman in Batman The Long Halloween. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

A look at a civilian Bruce Wayne is next.

Bruce Wayne in Batman The Long Halloween. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The fourth and final new image features Jim Gordon.

Jim Gordon in Batman The Long Halloween. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Batman: The Long Halloween

Here is the Batman: The Long Halloween synopsis:

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

The 1996 comic book series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale received critical acclaim as a true detective story for Batman.

Things eventually go bad when Falcone throws acid in Harvey Dent’s face and the once incorruptible lawman becomes the villain, Two Face.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1 hits Blu-ray and digital on June 22, 2022. The second part hits later this fall.