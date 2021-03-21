YouTuber David Dobrik continues to bleed followers after losing 66.6 million views in one day in wake of Business Insider article

David Dobrik appears to be losing YouTube followers and views. Pic credit: @David Dobrik/YouTube

David Dobrik lost more than 66.6 million YouTube views on Friday, according to Social Blade.

The YouTuber’s total views count on Thursday was 8,269,665,818, but the count dropped to 8,203,005,095 on Friday, representing an unexpected net loss of about 66.6 million views in one day.

Dobrik’s YouTube channel appeared to have had several videos taken down

The social media star typically posts between 2 million to 3 million views daily, according to his Social Blade stats page, so a net loss of 66.6 million views on Friday suggested that some of his previous videos had been taken down.

Dobrik had 621 videos uploaded to his YouTube account as of November 29, 2020, but Insider reported that on Saturday, he had 616 uploads left.

As of Sunday morning, the YouTube star had 615 uploads left.

These figures indicate that since November 2020, Dobrik has taken down six videos uploaded to his YouTube account.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was Dobrik who deleted the videos himself or if YouTube took them down.

The YouTuber last updated his YouTube account on April 24, 2020.

Dobrik has also been losing followers

Dobrik’s total followers also dropped from 18.9 million on Tuesday to 18.8 million on Wednesday, representing a loss of 100,000 followers, according to Social Blade.

He continued to bleed followers during the weekend. His total followers dropped from 18.8 million on Friday to 18.7 million on Saturday, representing a loss of another 100,000 followers. He has lost a total of about 200,000 followers since Wednesday.

After posting a net loss of 66.6 million views on Saturday, the YouTube star recorded a partial recovery of daily views count on Saturday when he posted 1.4 million views, significantly less than between 2 million to 3 million views he was posting daily in the preceding weeks.

If you’ve been wondering why the YouTube superstar is losing views and followers, here is what you need to know.

What allegation is David Dobrik facing?

David Dobrik is facing a backlash following recent allegations against him and his Vlog Squad team.

The backlash started after a woman who appeared as an extra in one of his videos from 2018 alleged in an interview with Business Insider that some members of the Vlog Squad plied her with alcohol while she was filming with them.

She alleged she was too drunk to give consent to sex with Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis (aka Durte Dom).

The Vlog Squad has been at the center of other controversies recently. Group member Seth Francois alleged in February that he was sexually assaulted while filming a video with the group.

Former member Nik Keswani (aka BigNik) also alleged that he left the group due to bullying.

The allegations led to a backlash and several of Dobrik’s partners cut ties with the group.

Angel City Football Club, a female soccer team, also announced that Dobrik was no longer a co-owner of the team.

