The world’s strongest water gun from TikTok: Where can you buy the Spyra gun used by David Dobrik?

Yesterday David Dobrik showed off the “world’s strongest water gun” on Tik Tok, leading many fans to wonder where they can get their hands on one.

So we decided to do some research into the Spyra One water gun.

Dobrik showed off his brand new toy yesterday on Tik Tok, and he blamed the video-sharing app for his purchase. In the video, he said, “This is part 9 of things I’ve bought just because of Tik Tok!”

Holding up a massive water pistol, he proudly and excitedly said, “This is the world’s strongest water cannon.” He then gave his pals a demonstration of how quickly he could fill it up from a bathtub of water.

“Woe! That’s insane!” said his pal. Dobrik then used his two buddies as guinea pigs as he tested out the claim that it’s the most powerful water pistol in the world.

And if truth be told, it did look awesome.

So, where can you buy a SpyraOne water cannon?

You can order the SpyraOne Water Gun from Spyraone.com, which offers free delivery to the USA and Europe.

The weapons come in two different colors – red and blue. You can get the pair for just over $300 or just the one for $168. And the website states that if you order before December 17, you should get them before Christmas.

The website states that you get 24 high-power bursts from the gun, and they also claim it only takes 12 seconds to fill up this weapon of mass saturation.

You can also get your Spyra water gun from Amazon and eBay.

Tik Tok induced shopping crazes are nothing new; recently, leggings from Aerie were the must-have item that everyone wanted. And it looks like Dobrik may have just started another viral buying spree.

TikTok fans went wild for the Spyra water cannon

The comments to David’s video were full of folks asking where they could get one.

“You not gonna tell us where he can buy it?” asked one fan.

Fellow YouTuber’s Casey Hamilton and Spice King said respectively, “I need this” and “I’m buying one.”

Dylan Ayres said, “I just placed an order. You convinced me.”

With nearly 25 million TikTok followers and a massive and loyal fanbase, Dobrik’s endorsement of this product might be the best thing to ever happen to the Spyra company.

Dobrik hit the headlines earlier this week when he bought his best friend, Natalie Mariduena, co-ownership of the new women’s soccer franchise Angel City FC.

The Los Angeles based team is already associated with the likes of Venus Williams, Natalie Portman, and James Corden.

In other TikTok related news, a video of Sasha Obama throwing some dance moves went viral yesterday. Sadly, the video has since been taken down.