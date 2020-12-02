Angel City FC: David Dobrik buys BFF Natalie Mariduena part-ownership of new club for birthday

David Dobrik has bought his friend and fellow YouTuber, Natalie Mariduena, part ownership in the new Los Angeles based soccer team Angel City FC.

Angel City FC is a new franchise planned for the National Women’s Soccer League unveiled last July. The team is expected to be the league’s 11th team and will begin playing in 2011.

The team was founded by and has become associated with some big celebrity names from sports and entertainment, including Venus Williams and Natalie Portman.

That number has grown even further this week, with the addition of Natalie Mariduena becoming co-owner, thanks to David Dobrik.

In a video posted online by the Angel City FC Twitter account, we see Dobrik and Mariduena driving towards the stadium. Mariduena is under the impression that she’s going to a meeting until David excitedly tells her they’re going to her “birthday gift.”

Natalie was promptly blindfolded and maneuvered onto the field at the Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles where the soccer team is expected to play its home games from 2022.

Hanging from one of the stands is a banner that reads: “Angel City FC, Proud owner, Natalie Mariduena.”

David then presented her with a bottle of champagne. She responded to the gift by telling Dobrik that she didn’t “have any words.”

A delighted Natalie was then presented with a playing shirt with her name and number 14 on it.

David Dobrik and Natalie Mariduena showed off their soccer skills

The pair then popped the champagne and began to have a bit of a kick about, with Natalie curling a beauty of a shot into the bottom right-hand corner of one of the nets.

We all need a friend like @DavidDobrik in our lives 🥺 Welcome to the family, @natalinanoel! #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/4D0x0qNjKl — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 2, 2020

Natalie later shared her excitement on Instagram, where she posted a montage of pics and videos of her on the Angel City FC pitch. She thanked her friend by writing: “david frggn dobrik!!! im speechless !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie M (@natalinanoel)

Angel City FC is already a club for the celebrity stars

The club’s name was officially announced in October after actor Natalie Portman let it slip during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Natalie Portman reveals the name of her new women’s professional soccer team that is coming to Los Angeles in 2022! 👀⚽ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/VwKHdfKwXF — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 21, 2020

The club’s initial founders included soccer players Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Lauren Holiday, and actors Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, and many others from the world of sports, entertainment, and business.

They have since been joined by Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn, Ilana Kloss, PK Subban, Cobi Jones, Candace Parker, and James Corden. This star-studded boardroom will pack a helluva punch when it comes to money and influence.

They’ve said they “hope to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, [and] send a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond.”

