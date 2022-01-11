Young Dolph’s alleged killer releases music video after saying he’d surrender to police

Justin Johnson is currently wanted on first-degree murder charges and is on the run. Pic credit: Straight Drop/YouTube

The suspect in the shooting death of Memphis legend Young Dolph is still on the run after claiming he would turn himself in on Monday.

As previously reported, Justin Johnson, 23, claimed on his Instagram Story that he is innocent and that he would surrender to the police.

“Turning myself in money @201, he wrote on Instagram, adding: “I’m innocent [prayer emoji]. I’ll be back sooner than you can blink.”

Now it appears that the Memphis rapper, who goes by the stage name Straight Dropp, is attempting to capitalize on his notoriety.

In a bizarre twist, he has released a music video while on the run.

The clip for Johnson’s newest song, titled Track Hawk, was posted on his YouTube and also promoted on his Instagram account.

Straight Dropp denies snitching allegations

Despite being on Tennessee’s most-wanted fugitives list, Johnson appears more concerned with his street credibility.

He previously posted and deleted a news clip from a previous case of his from 2017 in which he opened fire at a bowling alley, injuring two people.

The judge who presided over the case, Christopher Craft, said Johnson was released on probation a few months into a five-year sentence because of his cooperation and lack of a criminal record.

“The first time he used a gun, we gave him some slack because of him immediately cooperating and doing everything,” Craft said.

The judge saying in the interview that the murder suspect “cooperated” led to snitching rumors.

However, the rapper refuted the claim, posting a video suggesting that he was released early due to his behavior.

“Next time post the REAL … BS a** blogs,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post alongside a video of Craft discussing his good behavior.

“None but gangster s**t on my record!” he wrote on another Instagram Story after dropping his music video, continuing: “You ****** police and bogus, all my charges I did time for or either got drop.”

New Young Dolph tribute album announced

Paper Route Empire, a record label founded by Young Dolph, previously announced a tribute album after the beloved Memphis rapper was tragically shot dead in November last year.

Titled Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph, it includes new songs by Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and other artists associated with Dolph.

The lead single Long Live Dolph by Jay Fizzle featuring Ricco Barrino was released on Monday.

Dolph was a highly-regarded rapper and entrepreneur who developed a reputation for his generosity and was a noted community leader in Memphis. He died at the age of 36 and had two children.