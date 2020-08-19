YNW death penalty fears continue as Cortlen Henry hearing delayed until September

YNW Melly (Jamell Maurice Demons) death penalty rumors and speculation have been sweeping the internet in recent weeks.

The ongoing rumors and speculation, centered on fears among fans that YNW Melly could face the death penalty, began to spread on social media as the hearing date for Cortlen Henry’s (aka YNW Bortlen) case approached.

The case was originally scheduled to take place on August 13 but was moved back to September 17, based on Broward County Clerk of Courts’ official records.

Sign up for our newsletter!

YNW Bortlen hearing date changed

There are a lot of people online who are expressing concern that the death penalty was coming for YNW Melly, with some going as far as to claim it already happened.

It has not.

The speculation was caused due to the recent news that the hearing for Henry was delayed. This news caused many fans of YNW Melly to hear for the first time that the death penalty was on the table in his case.

Read More YNW Melly was not stabbed in jail: Hoax website falsely claims the jailed rapper is dead

Despite the fact that the case is not over with yet, there are still many fans who are scared that the rapper will end up executed if convicted.

YNW Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder

In 2019, Miramar police arrested YNW Melly, who was 19 years old, and Cortlen Henry on charges related to the shooting deaths of rappers Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr.

The Murder On My Mind rapper, who is now 21, turned himself over to the police on February 13 and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

YNW Melly and Cortlen Henry face accusations of killing Williams and Thomas Jr. in a staged drive-by shooting in South Florida in 2018.

Police investigators reportedly believed YNW Melly and Bortlen were linked to the death of deputy Gary Chambliss, who was hit by a bullet during a shooting incident.

In April 2019, prosecutors filed a notice that they intended to seek the death penalty against Melly, who was being held at Broward County jail without bond.

YNW Melly tested positive for coronavirus

On Thursday, April 3, YNW Melly’s reps took to Instagram to share the news that the rapper tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial in Broward County jail.

They explained that the rapper was filing a motion for restricted release to receive better care.

YNW Melly was eventually denied release from jail.

The news came after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison to home confinement due to fears that he could become infected with the COVID-19 virus in jail.