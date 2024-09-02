Worried Rachael Ray fans ask if famous chef is ‘okay’ after seeing her latest video: ‘Is she ill?’

Fans are concerned for Rachael Ray’s health.

The celebrity chef emerged in a recent cooking video online, and her longtime fans noticed she looked quite a bit different.

Rachael’s video was posted on Instagram, in which she shared one of her favorite Tuscan recipes, pollo al mattone.

The Reel opened with Rachael giving her viewers some information about the meal she was about to prepare.

The three-time Emmy award-winning chef opted for a cozy ensemble to record the video.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 56-year-old wore a black cardigan with green stripes on the sleeves with a black t-shirt underneath.

She also wore glasses–something she hadn’t typically worn while filming her cooking show until recently.

But rather than focusing on the delicious food on their screens, many of Rachael’s followers were more concerned with something else altogether: Rachael’s appearance.

In the comments section, Instagram users expressed unease as they took notice of Rachael’s changed appearance, deeming her unrecognizable and noting that she looks unwell.

Rachael Ray’s fans express concern for her well-being: ‘Are you ok?’

“We all get old but are you ok Rachel?” asked one Instagram user.

Another asked, “This is actually Rachael Ray? What happened? Is she okay? I didn’t even recognize her. Did I miss something? Is she suffering from some kind of illness?”

Others pointed out that Rachael has gained some weight.

Pic credit: @rachaelray/Instagram

@yas_yaber noted that Rachael looks sick, “Like she isn’t well.”

Agreeing with the comment, another viewer said Rachael looks “ill or sick” due to her changed appearance.

Pic credit: @rachaelray/Instagram

@sbendetti pointed out that their work in the healthcare industry led them to believe that Rachael is in the early stages of cirrhosis.

Noting they see alcoholics daily, they added, “I can tell you she is a big drinker.”

Rachael announces a career change

While Rachael’s fans remain focused on her looks, she’s been busy working.

Following her Emmy award-winning talk show, The Rachael Ray Show, being canceled last year after 17 seasons, the New York native is back to filming.

Rachael announced in 2023, “I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.”

“That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” she revealed.

Her newest show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany, premiered on USA Network in June 2024.

Adding to the authenticity of the show, Rachael whips up her favorite dishes from her home in Tuscany, Italy.