William Hurt dead at 71: The Avengers: Endgame actor’s son confirms cause of death

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt has died at 71 – a week before his birthday.
In the ’80s, Hurt had three consecutive Best Actor Academy Award nominations for his performances in Kiss of the Spider Woman, for which he won the award, Children of a Lesser God, and Broadcast News.
The late actor is better known these days for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.
In addition to his numerous Academy Award nominations, he received another one for Supporting Actor for his role in A History of Violence.
William Hurt’s cause of death revealed
After confirmation of Hurt’s death, his son, Will Hurt, released a statement announcing his father’s cause of death.
“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father, and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes,” the actor’s 31-year-old son said in a statement, according to Deadline, concluding: “The family requests privacy at this time.”
While his son’s statement attributes his death to natural causes, Deadline notes that it was revealed in 2018 Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to his bone.
Hurt is survived by four children. Hurt shared son Will and Samuel, 32, with his ex-wife Heidi Henderson.
He had his eldest son Alexander, 39, with Sandra Jennings and a daughter Jeanne, 28, whose mother is French actress Sandrine Bonnaire.
Tributes pour in for William Hurt
After Hurt enjoyed critical and commercial success in Hollywood in the ‘80s, his career continued to prosper.
The star portrayed the patriarch of an immortal family in the movie Tuck Everlasting. In addition, he played scientist Daniel Purcell in FX’s hit series Damage, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
He starred in Amazon’s Goliath, which concluded in 2021, and appeared in the January 2022 movie The King’s Daughter.
Tributes poured in with many fans and colleagues praising the late actor’s remarkable acting ability.
Topher Grace, who appeared alongside Hurt in the 2011 HBO film Too Big To Fail, tweeted his gratitude for having the opportunity to work alongside the actor.
“I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable,” Grace said, adding: “My thoughts are with his family.”
A fan praised his performance in the movie The History of Violence, writing:
“How good was William Hurt? He got an Oscar nomination for 5 minutes of screen time in A History of Violence. And if you’re ready for a mind f*** watch Altered States. Rest In Peace. ❤️”
Will Tudor cited the late Hurt as an inspiration while sharing a picture of the pair when they worked together.
Colin Farrell also sent his condolences.
A fan noted some of the many blockbuster movies the Hollywood star appeared in during his career.
His memorial schedule is yet to be revealed. His four children survive William Hurt.