Avengers: Endgame directors planning to make another superhero movie

Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Pic credit: Marvel

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have plans to return to the superhero genre soon.

The Russo Brothers followed up their Marvel Cinematic Universe work with the movie Cherry, starring Tom Holland.

However, they are not finished with the superhero genre yet, although it might not be with Marvel.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Russo Brothers talk their future in the superhero genre

The Russo Brothers spoke to Fandango recently and said they were not finished with superhero movies.

The comments were made after Fandango’s Erik Davis asked about the two making a DC superhero movie for Warner Bros.

“We’ve made movies for as much money as you could possibly make movies for, and we love everything in between,” Anthony Russo said. “We will someday, for sure, do a movie in that genre again. Probably in the not-too-distant future.”

With the two Avengers movies making billions of dollars, there is no reason Marvel wouldn’t want the Russo Brothers back working for them again on a future project.

Read More WandaVision featurette hints at another possible Avengers debut

However, Russo refused to say who they would work with on their next superhero movie.

“Who it’s with we’re not able to say at this point, but yeah, we like challenging ourselves, we like finding new frontiers,” Russo said. “So it’s a surprise to us where we’re going, and hopefully it will be a surprise to audiences as well.”

Who could Russo Brothers be working with

The Russo Brothers did not count out the opportunity of working with Marvel again.

“We’ve talked to Kevin [Feige] and [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou [D’Esposito] all the time at Marvel… They’re all your friends of ours,” Joe Russo previously said. “I think, you know, when we all land on with the right project is for us all to team back up on what, we’ll jump in feet first for sure.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

However, as it was proven with James Gunn, Warner Bros and Disney seem to have no problem with sharing directors, as he is making The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Furthermore, there is more to look at other than Marvel and DC.

With Netflix looking at making more comic book movies, including those in the Millarworld, the brothers have plenty of options in front of them.

The Russo Brothers’ Cherry premieres on Apple TV+ on February 26, which stars Tom Holland as a war veteran turned bank robber. With the brothers saying they will make a superhero movie in the “not-too-distant future,” expect news to come shortly.