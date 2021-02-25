Tom Holland not signed for any more MCU films after Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Pic credit: Marvel

Tom Holland has been a perfect Peter Parker since he joined the franchise with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has so far been in two Spider-Man movies, Captain America: Civil War, and a pair of Avengers movies. He also is scheduled to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.

However, at the moment, that is it for Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland’s MCU contract ending

While Spider-Man is not the most powerful member of the Avengers, he is heart and soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is why it was important for the MCU to have the outcome of Avengers: Endgame play out first in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In an interview with USA Today, Holland admitted that Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last movie on his contract.

“I’m going to take a break and travel the world,” Holland told USA Today when asked about his plans after wrapping No Way Home. “It’s the first time since I signed on to [the MCU] that I don’t have a contract with someone.”

However, while he is no longer under contract to play Spider-Man, he isn’t ready to stop playing the Wall-Crawler.

Holland wants more Spider-Man movies

Tom Holland doesn’t want Spider-Man: Far From Home to be the end of his road as Spider-Man.

“I’m very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me,” Holland said. “If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there but Cherry was our big leap.”

“I’m really interested to see the types of doors that it opens and the doors that it closes.”

Cherry is the next movie Holland has lined up and it was with Avengers directors, the Russo Brothers.

The future of Spider-Man

While his contract has come to an end, Tom Holland said he has spoken to Sony and Marvel about the future of Spider-Man in movies.

“The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened,” Holland told Collider. “I don’t think that they’re going to run into the same troubles that they did as we were going into… was it Spider-Man 2?

“I’m just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I’m just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.