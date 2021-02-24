Spider-Man 3 cast reveals the official title of Far From Home sequel

Spider-Man 3 title. Pic Credit: Marvel

A day after trolling fans with various fake names, Marvel finally revealed the official title for Spider-Man 3.

The film’s official Twitter feed premiered a video with a fun skit of stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon showing the official name will be No Way Home.

Mocking the spoilers

The skit has Holland leaving director Tom Watts’ office and complaining about how, “They gave us a fake title again.”

Zendaya and Batalon tease Holland that this is because of the actor’s infamous reputation for being unable to keep spoilers. As he denies it, the trio walk by a whiteboard showing the title No Way Home.

The board also features some alternate titles for the film, such as “Home Worlds,” “Home Run,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Homesick” and “No Place Like Home.”

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

It’s no surprise that “Home” is in the title as it plays into the previous two films, Homecoming and Far From Home.

On Tuesday night, Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon had fun with fans by posting fake titles for the film, including Home-Wrecker, Phone Home, and Home Slice.

It appears this is no joke at all, and No Way Home will be the title of the film, which is currently filming.

Spider-Verse denials

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Pic credit: Marvel

Also on Tuesday night, Holland appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. While tight-lipped on much of the movie, Holland once more denied the rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would appear for a live-action Spider-Verse film.

Holland was otherwise quiet on other points of the film although he has shared stories of filming an intense fight sequence.

No Way Home picks up following the events of Far From Home, where Spider-Man was not only framed for Mysterio’s attacks but had his secret identity revealed to the world.

A casting call has indicated a major scene takes place at a courthouse, fueling rumors of Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil trying to help Peter.

The title’s meaning

The title is unique as No Way Home hints that Peter is on the run and unable to return to Queens now that everyone knows who he is. Police are also hunting him with early script reports that New York is “divided” on Spider-Man’s innocence.

It can also be Peter realizing that his “normal” life is over for all intents and purposes. Even if he can prove his innocence, everyone knows his name, and thus it is impossible to return to being a simple high schooler.

If a “Spider-Verse” occurs, then the title might also refer to one of the other Spider-Men (or their enemies) stuck in the MCU. It can also indicate a mysterious plot point, added to how the script is still being written during filming.

At the least, the movie now has a title, and fans eager to see if Spider-Man can overcome its meaning and can indeed go home again.

Spider-Man No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.