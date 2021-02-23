Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man 3 script is still being written during filming

Pic credit: Marvel Studios.

MCU fans are quite excited to find out just what the story for Spider-Man 3 is going to be. Just don’t expect answers from star Tom Holland.

The Peter Parker actor revealed that even he doesn’t know the movie’s full details…because the script is still being written during filming.

Spinning a new web

Spider-Man 3 (its exact title has yet to be revealed) picks up following the shocking ending of Far From Home.

Just as it appeared as if Peter Parker had saved the day from the evil Mysterio, he discovered Mysterio had left a parting gift: a broadcast in Times Square framing Spider-Man for Mysterio’s Elemental attacks.

Worse, Mysterio also exposed Peter’s secret identity. That was followed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) chiming in that Spider-Man was a menace who had destroyed the heroic Mysterio.

It appears the third film will pick up there with Peter on the run with both the authorities and the public after him.

Rumors build on how actors from previous Spider-Man series will make appearances. That includes Willam Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Thus, despite Holland’s denials, fans speculate this could be a live-action “Spiderverse” uniting Holland with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men.

In the works

During an interview with Collider, Holland shared that while filming is continuing, the script is in a state of flux.

“Well, unfortunately, I had to read it in sections because there is an element of figuring it out as we go on this one, as there is with most of these big movies, but it is fantastic. It’s easily the most ambitious standalone superhero film I’ve ever been a part of. It’s incredibly exciting, it’s funny, it’s emotional, it’s everything that you’d want in a superhero film.” “I’m loving it. I mean I’ve loved all of them, but I’ve never had as much fun as I have on this one. Being with Jacob [Batalon] and Zendaya again, being with Jon Watts again, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and all those guys, it’s just like a family. We’re having a great time, and we’re really, really making something very special.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Normally, a movie undergoing rewrites during filming might be a warning sign of trouble. However, it’s almost impossible for any MCU movie not to change during production. That’s especially true for Spider-Man 3, which had its production delayed by the pandemic.

It’s also possible that the producers are deliberately keeping Holland in the dark to avoid any spoilers. The actor is infamous for being unable to keep secrets on the MCU.

These run from giving away Far From Home’s title to letting slip how Peter was “dusted” in Infinity War. Thus, keeping him out of the loop might help the movie retain its surprises.

Holland loves WandaVision

Holland poked fun at his reputation by joking to Collider that he might be the “surprise cameo” coming on the final episodes of Wandavision.

He also shared his love for that show to the point of wanting to ask MCU chief Kevin Feige how it ends.

“I am obsessed with ‘WandaVision’. It’s so difficult because obviously, I’m on a Marvel set at the moment. So all of the producers are there, and I could just go up to Kevin Feige and be like, ‘So what happens? What’s going on?’ It’s really difficult for me to not ask the questions I want the answers to, but I’m loving it.” “And I think, honestly, it’s for me, my favorite Marvel thing I’ve seen, because it really makes you think about ‘What am I watching? What’s going to happen? Where are they going to take this?’ I love that they brought back the idea of releasing an episode a week. I think it requires the caliber and the quality of the show to be better because you need to keep people engaged for a longer period of time. So I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it.”

As fans prep to see Holland swing as Spidey again, it’s fun to see he’s as much a Marvel fanboy as anyone else.

Spider-Man 3 debuts in theaters December 17, 2021