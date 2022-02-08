Will Arnett cried on side of the road for an hour after Amy Poehler divorce

Will Arnett says he cried on side of the road for an hour after Amy Poehler divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Will Arnett is opening up about his divorce from comedian Amy Poehler. Arnett and Poehler met in 1996, married in 2003, announced their separation in 2012, and finalized their divorce in 2016. The former couple has two sons, Archie Arnett and Abel Arnett.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, the Bojack Horseman funnyman says he cried on the side of the road for one hour during his emotional divorce.

Arnett and Poehler quarantined together during the pandemic, showing their relationship has come a long way. Will Arnett has moved on; he had a baby during the lockdown with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn.

Will Arnett is speaking out about the difficult period when he separated from Amy Poehler.

Despite experiencing a lot of success in his career and on the hit show Arrested Development, Will Arnett was in the middle of a divorce from Amy Poehler which was very hard on him. He describes a time in 2013 when he was driving to the set of Arrested Development season four, “Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

The stars are in a better place now. In 2020, the former lovers appeared on a Canadian show “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” and fans speculated they were quarantining together and rekindled the flame. But the two were co-parenting sons Archie and Abel together and have moved on.

Arnett says, “It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago.”

Arnett, now in his fifties, had a son named Alexander during the lockdown with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn.

Will Arnett’s new Netflix show Murderville

Will Arnett has plenty of experience with Netflix, appearing on the Arrested Development revival and popular cartoon Bojack Horseman from 2014-2020.

Arnett’s latest Netflix series is called Murderville. The show received inspiration from BBC Three’s hit, Murder in Successville. He plays a police officer named Terry Seattle and is in good company.

Murderville has a star-studded cast, with Sharon Stone, Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, and Ken Jeong appearing in roles.

Murderville was released on Netflix on February 3, 2022, and has six episodes.