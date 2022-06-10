Who is Kevin Gates wife? Rapper seemingly confirms Dreka Gates split in new freestyle

Kevin Gates slimmed down in a new music video. Pic credit: Kevin Gates/YouTube.

Kevin Gates has put his wife Dreka on blast in a new freestyle, seemingly confirming that the pair have split.

The 36-year-old rapper is set to release his upcoming album Khaza and has been releasing freestyles to promote his third studio album.

On January 28, 2022, Kevin took to his Instagram to announce the completion of Khaza, and some of his new music hints at marital troubles.

Kevin Gates said he “lied to the world” in Dreka record

Gates shared a freestyle called Super General, over the instrumental for Kodak Black’s hit record Super Gremlin.

Gates appears to confirm he and his wife of seven years Dreka have parted ways.

He raps, “Went home to sleep, deep down, there’s tension when you knowin’ that somethin’ missin’/Suck it up, put all my energy back in Islah and lil’ Killa/Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’/Made the Dreka song lie to the world while tryna protect her image.” He continues:

“Tell me you love me, I say it back/Back in my mind, I’m indifferent/Brought this infiltrator to the farm/Hurt my heart, what am I missin’?”

He also suggests his wife had an affair with a personal trainer and the pair plotted against him: “Personal trainer invaded my personal space/Deep down inside it killed me.”

In the song Gates lusts over Rubi Rose, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj while also seemingly confirming a rumor about dating rapper Renni Rucci.

Dreka Gates hasn’t responded to the cheating allegations and her social media activity is focused on her farm and marijuana business.

Jojo Zarur confirms Kevin Gates Is single

Kevin Gates was recently spotted with Love and Hip Hop star Jojo Zarur leading to rumors that they are dating.

Jojo Zarur has now addressed Gates’ relationship status after the viral freestyle was released earlier this week.

A fan criticized Jojo for her allegedly dating the rapper writing, “He’s a married man. This ain’t a good look.”

In response, Zarur claimed the rapper is no longer in a relationship with Dreka, writing, “lol he’s actually single. Get your facts straight.”

It is unclear whether Dreka and Kevin are separated or divorced.

She also shared a video of Kevin Gates threatening those who “play” with his loved ones.

Zaru shared the video of the rapper on her IG story, writing, “play with me if you want to.”

In the video, Kevin is sitting in the car and says the following:

“I’ve been being real positive with you guys, you know what I’m saying, and like I said, I’m not speaking on my behalf.” Gates continues:

“I just want you to know one thing, I’m not any of these other pussy ass rappers that walk around with security, bitch ass ni**as. If y’all play with anything I love, I’m letting you know now. I hope everybody hears me. I’m ready to do a life sentence. I love you all. Y’all have a beautiful day.”