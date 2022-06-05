Atlanta rapper Trouble shot dead at 34, tributes pour in

The rapper known as Trouble had millions of views online. Pic credit: Trouble Trouble/YouTube

Atlanta rapper Trouble, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, was reportedly shot dead at age 34.

This is the latest blow to the Atlanta Hip Hop community following the death of Lil Keed and the arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL members on RICO charges.

His tragic death has been confirmed by multiple sources including an ex-girlfriend and his record label.

Details surrounding Trouble’s death are unclear

Trouble, a beloved member of the Atlanta Hip Hop community, was shot and killed a few hours after performing a show.

The Bring It Back rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly killed while sitting in his car. He had performed the same night in Atlanta before the incident.

It is unclear whether there was an altercation before the shooting and no official cause or manner of death has been revealed.

Trouble’s eerie last tweet before his death

One day before his death, the rapper tweeted he would be navigating the Atlanta streets with caution. He wrote the following:

“Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME!! Yall move smoove outchea.”

Tributes pour in for Trouble

Trouble had collaborated with Boosie, Drake, Young Thug, the late Young Dolph, and many others. The 34-year-old rapper was popular and well-liked by his peers in the Hip Hop community.

The Atlanta rapper recently attended the birthday party of Quality Control CEO Q’s birthday party.

2 Chainz paid tribute to Trouble, praising his character:

“Mannnn you had my crying laughing at P party bruuu , real solid individual , shit crazy we gotta post this shit , i swear I hate the devil man and he out here working overtime . 🙏🏿 praying for your family and peace my brother ! Thugliffffe.”

Mannnn you had my crying laughing at P party bruuu , real solid individual , shit crazy we gotta post this shit , i swear I hate the devil man and he out here working overtime . 🙏🏿 praying for your family and peace my brother ! Thugliffffe pic.twitter.com/DkEnPkejzT — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) June 5, 2022

Q also acknowledged the late rapper, praising him for his positive energy, writing:

“Sad Day For The City, I Pray We Can Change This Narrative That’s Going On In Atlanta. @1troublemmb You Always Was On Some Real Positive Energy With Me, Never On No Hater Shit. You Will Be Missed. Rest Easy Bro💔.”

His label Def Jam lamented on the loss the Atlanta community has suffered in the wake of his death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob🙏🏾.”

His ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy expressed her sadness after finding out about his tragic death.

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

Many fans shared his hit record with Young Thug, Thief in the Night, acknowledging his rap abilities in the record opposite the more popular rapper.