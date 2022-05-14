Young Thug’s artist Lil Keed dead at 24, tributes pour in for the Atlanta rapper

Lil Keed frequently collaborated with his brother Lil Got It. Pic credit: Lil Keed/YouTube

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has reportedly died at 24, his brother confirmed. The rapper is signed to Young Thug’s record label Young Stoner Life (YSL) and is best known for his single Nameless.

Earlier in the week, Keed defended Young Thug and Gunna, who were among the YSL artists arrested on RICO-related charges.

The late rap artist was known for his high-pitch melodies and auto-tune assisted delivery to his hit records.

Lil Keed’s brother confirms his death

Lil Gotit took to Instagram to write an emotional post about his brother dying in front of him.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisS**tDown”

Keed is also survived by his young daughter, Naychur, and his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, who he had briefly split from before his death.

A representative for his record label, 300 Entertainment, also confirmed the rapper’s death. However, neither statement provides a cause or manner of death.

Some unconfirmed reports claim he died from liver or kidney failure.

Keed recently promoted his touring dates before his sudden death. This weekend, he had been scheduled to perform at a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keed, whose real name is Raqhid Jevon Render, was born on March 16, 1998. He was raised in the tough neighborhood known as Cleveland Avenue.

Earlier this week, his labelmates Young Thug and Gunna were among 27 others who were charged in a major RICO indictment in Fulton County.

The indictment alleged that YSL was a criminal street gang that has partaken in crimes ranging from attempted murder to robberies.

Keed, who was not charged, defended his label, sharing the following message: “YSL is a family, YSL is a label, YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, YSL is not a gang.”

Tributes pour in for Lil Keed

The late rapper Keed was among the artist selected for the 2020 XXL’s annual Freshman Class due to his hit single Nameless, which is certified gold.

He has garnered millions of YouTube views and streams in the last two years, in which he released over six projects.

Keed has collaborated with Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Gunna, Future, and Roddy Ricch during his career.

Keed’s baby mother shared a video of his daughter listening to his music along with a statement about their relationship status before his death.

Fans remembered when Drake showed up at one of his concerts.

When Lil Keed performed in LA and Drake pulled up to show some love >>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/FqYfktrWPX — |j| (@JVR24_) May 14, 2022

A video of Lil Keed and Young Thug embracing each other.

Young Thug listening to Lil Keed for the first time… RIP Lil Keed pic.twitter.com/TjCqDjfYmL — Trashvis (@Trashvis) May 14, 2022

Lil Keed was 24 years old and is survived by his daughter.