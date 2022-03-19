LaKevia Jackson dead at 31: Young Thug’s baby mother shot over bowling ball argument in Atlanta

Young Thug’s baby mother is a victim of a senseless shooting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LaKevia Jackson, who shares a son with rapper Young Thug, was shot to death in a dispute over a bowling ball.

The 31-year-old was celebrating a friend’s birthday before things took a deadly turn. She was reportedly shot multiple times at the parking lot of the Metro Fun Center.

Investigators are looking for a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooter reportedly waited for LaKevia Jackson in bowling alley parking lot

The Atlanta Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk confirmed to Fox5 Atlanta that the murder was a result of an argument over a bowling ball.

“A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball,” Woolfolk said, adding the death was “truly an atrocity.”

Woolfolk revealed that police are currently working with several eyewitnesses to figure out exactly what happened.

“We will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” Woolfolk said. “You know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe Sign up for our newsletter! March 18, 2022

Investigators believe the suspect left the bowling alley and waited 20 minutes for Jackson to come out in the parking lot.

According to CBS 46 in Atlanta, Jackson’s mother said her daughter was at the bowling alley to attend her best friend’s birthday and recounted hearing her daughter’s final moments over the phone.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Sherina Jackson said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming, then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

“I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Sherina said.

LaKevia Jackson is the mother of Young Thug’s 14-year-old son

LaKevia Jackson reportedly has a 14-year-old son with Young Thug. The pair met when they were living in the same apartment complex before Young Thug’s found fame in the music industry.

Thug reportedly is the father of six children by four women; three sons and three daughters.

LaKevia’s son with the rapper has been identified as Kyvion Jackson.

CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper reported that LaKevia’s mother said her grandson is distraught and appears to have been informed about his mother’s passing.

Lakevia’s mother just told me that rapper Young Thug is the father of her 14-year-old grandson, Kyvion Jackson.They met before he was famous while they were both living in the same apt. complex. He grandson, “Isn’t doing well” she gave me this pic of him& Lakevia. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CQDlpvTDgv — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

Young Thug has not posted about the incident on social media, nor released a statement.

Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, attained mainstream success with his 2014 single Stoner, followed up with a slew of hit singles and features, such as Lifestyle, T.I’s About the Money, and Tyga’s Hookah.

The 30-year-old rapper stood apart from his peers due to his unique flow and eccentric fashion.