Elon Musk responds to Young Thug’s Slime City request

Billionaire Elon Musk is interested in rapper Young Thug’s vision for Slime City in Atlanta. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Carrie-nelson

Rapper Young Thug shared his vision for Slime City, and it appears he wants to make land environmentally friendly.

The Punk rapper requested Elon Musk’s assistance and actually got a response.

Rapper Young Thug has had a lot to celebrate recently.

Prior to his second album debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, he was gifted 100 acres of land on his 30th birthday from his manager Geoff Ogunlesi.

His realtor revealed the gift to the rapper on Instagram, revealing his plan to build Slime City.

“Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1. His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done,” realtor Trey Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elon Musk responds to Young Thug’s request

Young Thug reached out to Elon Musk on social media about getting the billionaire to assist in building solar energy for the planned city.

“I wanna make Slime City solar-powered Wya Elon Musk,” Thug wrote on Facebook.

Musk replied, revealing he is open to discussing the project and requesting that Young Thug talks to him in private.

Musk’s company Tesla purchased solar energy production company SolarCity in 2016 and incorporated the business with Tesla Energy.

Musk is best known as the founder of SpaceX and Tesla; however, it is clear that Young Thug is aware of his lesser-known business, which installs solar panels — a renewable form of energy.

The South African business magnate’s net worth is approximately $220 billion.

Elon Musk is seemingly a Hip Hop fan. He has praised Kanye’s music and was photographed partying with Travis Scott and Migos’ rapper Quavo.

The billionaire also released a Hip Hop record RIP Harambe and is aware of Young Thug.

Young Thug’s Slime City vision revealed

Atlanta realtor Trey Williams revealed that Young Thug has envisioned a city that will include homes, a waterpark, a camping area, and much more, according to an interview with TMZ.

Thugger also wants to host his annual Slime Fest music festival at the 100-acre property. The rapper has reportedly met with property developers to bring his vision to life.

“Everything is already in the works. Everything will be happening as soon as possible, as soon as we get all the architects involved, engineers. It’s a few things we got to put in place — permits and stuff like that. Once all that gets in place, then we’ll start building up.”

Williams also revealed Thug wants to use the envisioned city to give back to the Atlanta community, adding:

“He’s got things that he wants to do with the community,” he said, adding: “Since I’ve known him, he’s been a giving person; he loves the community. I’ve never seen him turn down one person asking for a picture. So he’s going to build some stuff for the kids there.”

It has not been revealed how Young Thug plans to fund Slime City, but an investment from Elon Musk will undoubtedly help get it going.