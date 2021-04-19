Who is Kenny Chesney’s girlfriend, Mary Nolan? We explore the singer’s love life

Kenny Chesney has had a chequered romantic life, but seems to, now, be in a happy relationship. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Kenny Chesney delighted fans at last night’s 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards when he performed on-stage with Kelsea Ballerini. The pair demonstrated wonderful chemistry together, which has left fans, once again, wondering about Chesney’s love life.

The 53-year-old All I need To Know singer has had a chequered past when it comes to romance; unfortunately, his musical success often hasn’t translated into relationship success.

Chesney’s most high-profile former beau was actress Renée Zellweger, who he married in May 2005, at a ceremony on a Caribbean island. At the time, folks were surprised as they’d only met five months previously.

Kenny Chesney and Renée Zellweger marriage lasted just 4 months

Sadly, the whole thing came crashing down just a few months later when they announced it was all over in September, and the marriage was to be annulled. Zellweger shocked many when she cited “fraud” as the reason for the annulment.

In a later interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kenny stated that the relationship ended because he “panicked.” He also claimed that his grueling schedule and passion for music meant he didn’t have a lot of time for relationships.

On his former wife, Chesney said, “she’s a sweet soul, no doubt about it, but I just wasn’t ready.”

Following their marriage, there were rumors that Chesney might be gay. However, both the singer and Zellweger dismissed those rumors. Renée later explained that using the word “fraud” in their annulment document was simply legal language and did not reflect on Kenny.

ya'll. ya'll. remember when Kenny Chesney was married to Renee Zellweger, and she looked like this? #cmaawards2014 pic.twitter.com/aGJHieBJAL — Kristin Boehm (@turbotales) November 6, 2014

After the marriage, Chesney indulged in a series of relationships that didn’t really amount to much. These included nurse and Miss Tennessee 2005 Amy Colley and ESPN broadcaster Jenn Brown, who made history when she became the first female correspondent for Inside The NFL.

Mary Nolan and Kenny Chesney have been dating since 2012

Thankfully, it appears that Chesney has been in a stable relationship since 2012 with a mysterious woman called Mary Nolan.

The pair have attended a few award ceremonies together and she was spotted kissing him after he won the Pinnacle Award in 2016.

Almost nothing is publicly known about Mary Nolan as the couple has stayed very secretive about their relationship and she completely refrains from standing in the limelight. She doesn’t even seem to feature on his Instagram feed.

The couple has now been together for many years, but it seems as though neither wishes to rush into a marriage. We will have to wait and see if there are any wedding bells in the future.