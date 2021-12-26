Who is JoJo’s new fiancé Dexter Darden? Singer announces Christmas engagement

Jojo announced her engagement on Christmas Day. Pic credit: @iamjojo/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for JoJo! The Leave (Get Out) singer-songwriter recently announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Dexter Darden.

The two have been reportedly dating since 2020. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, JoJo confirmed that her now-fiancé popped the big question on Christmas Day. She captioned her celebratory post, “forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!”

She continued to write, “thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

The 31-year-old singer accompanied her exciting news with a slideshow of images and videos from the occasion. The first picture showed the happy couple posting in matching white and tan outfits surrounded by balloons and a banner that reads “she said yes.” It is followed by an image of the duo holding two bottles of champagne and a few shots from behind the scenes.

Who is Dexter Darden?

JoJo’s beau, Dexter Darden, isn’t new to the entertainment scene. He’s been acting on-screen for the last fifteen years, starring in the major hits Joyful Noise, Cadillac Records, and Cougar Town. Most recently, he’s starred in the Saved By the Bell revival as the main character Devante.

Other fans will recognize him from the Maze Runner trilogy where he played Frypan or from his cameo in Disney Channel’s Victorious.

Since the 30-year-old actor’s announced engagement, he has shared JoJo’s post and caption onto his Instagram account. He also uploaded a short video to his Twitter along with the caption, “One of the first things I learned about finding a partner, is first you HAVE to find YOURSELF! Know who you are, and be intentional with your boundaries.”

One of the first things I learned about finding a partner, is first you HAVE to find YOURSELF! Know who you are, and be intentional with your boundaries. pic.twitter.com/h41cJFK4FZ — Dexter Darden (@DexterDarden) December 26, 2021

He altered his caption for his Instagram video, clarifying that the clip was from a past interview. Darden shared, “This is an interview I did in the beginning of Quarantine with my boy @gregcally & He sent it to me yesterday to remind Me of the goals and promises I made for myself!”

He went on to write, “God is good, and if you lock in, listen to Him, and follow Him, He will deliver!!”

What else has JoJo been up to?

JoJo has kept herself busy lately. Not only did she release her sixth album Trying Not to Think About It back in October, but she was also revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer Season 5. She was referred to as the Black Swan and was a runner-up.

Moving into 2022, JoJo has an international tour planned. She will be performing across the United States, starting in February, as well as in Canada, London, Germany, and Italy.

Hopefully, that doesn’t get in the way of the couple’s wedding planning!