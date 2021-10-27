JoJo earns People’s Choice Awards nomination for The Masked Singer

JoJo as Black Swan on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and The Masked Singer received a few nominations.

JoJo picked up a nomination for Best Competition Contestant of 2021 for her performance on The Masked Singer.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and JoJo’s nomination.

JoJo’s People’s Choice nomination for The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is in the middle of its sixth season right now, but the show also aired a fifth season earlier in 2021, which lasted from Marcy 10 to May 26.

In that season, singer JoJo competed as Black Swan.

JoJo is a 30-year-old pop singer who is no stranger to reality competition shows. She appeared on America’s Most Talented Kids, and that is where she gained notice and signed with her first agency.

JoJo has five albums out, with the first three a Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts. This gave her some legitimate singing talent heading into her role on The Masked Singer.

JoJo made it all the way to the finals before losing to Nick Lachey.

During her time as Black Swan, JoJo sang Barracuda by Heart, In My Blood by Shawn Mendes, How Will I Know by Whitney Houston, Use Somebody by Kings of Leon, Do I Do by Stevie Wonder, Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran, and Tequila by Dan + Shay.

In the finals, JoJo sang How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton. She lost to Nick Lachey, who sang Journey’s Faithfully.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Contestant nominations

There are eight nominees for the category of Best Competition Contestant at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The Masked Singer has two people up for the award, with singer JoJo and rap star Wiz Khalifa both nominated.

Dancing With the Stars has two people up for the award. These are JoJo Siwa and Cody Rigsby, both competing in the fall season of the show.

The Bachelor franchise has two people nominated. Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette and Matt James from The Bachelor are both nominated.

There are also two people from RuPaul’s Drag Race up for the award, with Gottmik and Symone both picking up a nomination.

You can vote on who you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

