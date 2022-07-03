Who is Javonny Vega on The Challenge: USA and where can you find him on Instagram?

Javonny Vega appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Javonny Vega will be amongst the newcomers for The Challenge: USA, a spinoff hosted by longtime MTV competition series host TJ Lavin. Vega will look to bring his physical abilities and experience from one CBS reality show to another.

He’ll also have several of his show’s castmates with him, but it’s unknown how well they’ll work together as an alliance against Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race competitors.

Here are more details about Javonny Vega, his show history, and where you can find him on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Who is Javonny Vega on The Challenge: USA?

Javonny Vega is a 27-year-old real estate investor and reality TV star from Kissimmee, Florida. He’ll appear as one of eight competitors on The Challenge: USA from CBS’ Love Island.

He appeared on Love Island USA Season 3 and was with castmate Olivia Kayser until Week 17, when she dumped him. Olivia eventually paired up with Kory Gandy, with the couple going on to win the show.

Javonny appeared in a series of promotional videos for CBS’ Challenge spinoff, where he talked about his hidden talents, pet peeves, strengths, and weaknesses.

He said his booty is his talent or at least something that women compliment him on a lot. However, that may not get him too far when competing in daily challenges and eliminations.

Regarding pet peeves, Javonny listed off lack of communication, pathological lying, and “somebody that just gives up too easily.”

In a second promotional video about the Love Island stars, Javonny didn’t give any strengths. He also said he doesn’t show any weakness, indicating he doesn’t have any. However, some may be exposed when he’s competing in The Challenge.

For his status, Javonny shared that he’s currently in a relationship and misses his significant other. More details about that may arrive as episodes of The Challenge USA arrive.

He’ll arrive to the show with potential allies from his reality show. Love Island 3’s Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, and Shannon St. Claire are in the cast. So are Love Island 2 stars Cely Vazquez and Justine Ndiba, as well as Love Island 1’s Cashel Barnett and Kyra Green.

Where is Javonny on Instagram and other social media?

Javonny Vega is @javonnyvega on Instagram, with over 100,000 followers and 69 posts. One of his posts was to announce his return to reality television as a cast member for The Challenge: USA on CBS.

“BREAKING NEWS: I’M BACK! And I’m taking my talents to @thechallenge! Can’t wait for you all to see what’s next. Don’t miss the show…,” he wrote in his caption.

Along with his recent shares about the spinoff, he regularly posts about his travels around the globe, including stops in different US cities or even a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Instagram, fans can find Javonny Vega via the handle @javonnyvega on Twitter. While he has considerably fewer followers on that platform, it may be another good place to see if Javonny tweets any reactions to The Challenge: USA episodes as they air on CBS.

It’s on July 6th watch us love islanders take over the the challenge! https://t.co/H9Xyd01Bzi — javonny vega (@JavonnyVega) June 15, 2022

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.