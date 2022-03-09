Who is Dana Blumberg? What to know about Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s fiancee

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft are engaged to be married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie_nelson

It appears congratulations are in order for the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg, who are engaged.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, who is a friend of Robert Kraft’s, broke the news at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event that was held in his honor on March 5 in New York as he was on stage.

While the news of the engagement is apparently recent, the couple had reportedly been engaged for a few weeks already, and Dana was spotted rocking a substantial-sized diamond ring on her left hand at the gala.

Robert Kraft and Dana, who have a 33-year age gap between the two of them, were first spotted as a couple at the French Open in 2019.

Who is Dr. Dana Blumberg?

Dr. Dana Blumberg is a prominent ophthalmologist based out of New York City who specializes in glaucoma. She has been practicing medicine in New York since 2011.

Dr. Blumberg earned her medical degree at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in May 2000. She then went on to complete her residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and finished her residency in 2004. From there, she completed a fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, with an emphasis on glaucoma.

She also had a medical license in the state of North Carolina from 2007 to 2011, according to Heavy.com.

Throughout her career, Dr. Blumberg has earned several awards for her work in the ophthalmology field, including the Wilmer Eye Institute Teaching Award in 2006 and the American Glaucoma Society’s Clinician Scientist Award in 2009.

In 2013, she was recognized by The New York Times Magazine’s list of Super Doctors Rising Stars.

She was an associate professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University, but according to the New York Post, her employee page at the university appears to be gone.

Not much is known about her personally, and it doesn’t look like she has any social media accounts.

Tommy Hilfiger broke the news about Robert and Dana’s engagement at the amfAR Gala Palm Beach event

It was Tommy Hilfiger who announced the couple’s engagement at the first-ever amfAR Gala Palm Beach event in New York on March 5, which honored the iconic designer for his commitment to the fight against AIDS. The Patriots boss and Dana were event chairs.

The event was held to benefit amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. The gala headlined Christina Aguilera, featured a cocktail reception, included a gala dinner, and had a live auction of contemporary art and “luxury experiences.”

A source told Page Six, “Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy. [Hilfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience.”

Another attendee noted the ring, observing that Dana was wearing “a giant rock at the gala.”

They continued, “It looked like it was 10-carats or more…It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings.”

The couple has not shared any details on their engagement or wedding plans.