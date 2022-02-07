Christina Aguilera stuns in a skintight red and black leather bodysuit during night out with Matthew Rutler

Christina wears an eye-catching outfit while out with her longtime partner in the evening. Pic credit: Backgrid

Christina Aguilera put her stunning figure on display wearing a skintight red and black leather bodysuit during a night out with her fiance, Matthew Rutler.

The pop star recently celebrated the release of her new album La Fuerza — her first Spanish album in more than 20 years.

The singer, who is of Ecuadorian descent, recently spoke about how much her Latin heritage means to her in an interview during the press tour for the album.

The six-track EP includes features from Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso. She also released a single with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, which came with a music video.

Christina Aguilera puts figure on display in a body-hugging catsuit

The 41-year-old appears to be in a partying mood, rocking the catsuit along with sky-high black leather platform pumps in Los Angeles.

The songstress is no stranger to putting her curvy body on display, this time opting for a bodycon leather jumpsuit with red and black design detail.

The pop icon went with her usual blonde hair with a top knot, half-down style. For accessories, Christina went with a red rose to match her outfit.

She also blended her face with the red theme, going for dark red lipstick, red smokey eye blush, and rosy cheeks.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Her partner Matthew Rutler went with a casual look, opting for an all-black attire. The movie production assistant wore a T-shirt with fitted jeans, sneakers, and an Amiri varsity jacket.

The couple shares a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, and the singer has a child from a previous relationship with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera dons a red leather outfit in her new music video

The Genie in a Bottle singer is seemingly a fan of the leather look. She rocked an equally sexy red leather outfit in her new music video Santo opposite Ozuna.

While the outfit was not as tight, the dress puts her ample cleavage on display.

She rocked a different leather ensemble in the same video, similar to the skintight style on the night out with her fiancé.

In an Instagram post in which she announced her album, Christina proved to be a leather fanatic as she went with another one with the following message about the musical project.

“La Fuerza is a project for myself, my roots, and my kids – so they can sense a deeper level of who they are. It’s a dream to share my history, my love and my respect for a part of me that’s so dear to my heart. I’m proud to explore more about myself & my musical passions with every new project., she wrote in the caption.

The album debuted on number 2 on the Billboard US Latin Pop Albums.