Who is Bobbi Allthoff and is she really feuding with Drake after bed interview?

Who is Bobbi Althoff? That’s a question on Drake fans’ minds after their bed interview went viral, but now they appear to be feuding.

Bobbi is the host of The Really Good Podcast and has interviewed some big celebrities since it launched in April.

One of them was Drake, who did a rare interview with Bobbi that was uploaded to her YouTube channel in July.

Earlier this month, she revealed to Cosmopolitan that she secured the rapper’s appearance by sending him a DM.

Two days later, Bobbi was in Memphis, Tennessee, to conduct the interview from his bed.

Now Bobbi has removed the full interview from her YouTube Channel with only shorts remaining.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Bobbi and if she has beef with Drake.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

The 26-year-old TikTok star turned podcast host went from sharing life updates to interviewing some famous faces.

Bobbi’s Drake video alone has 55 million views on her Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok platforms. Tyga, Lil Yachty, and business mogul Mark Cuban are also on her list of recent interviews.

Thanks to her interview with Drake, Bobbi got the attention of the WME Agency. She is now repped by them, leaving her days of self-funding and shooting her shot in DMs for interviews behind her.

Well, maybe not the last part because that’s how she lands her interviews, and she’s become known for that method.

When speaking with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi admitted she thinks of herself as a comedian and entertainer, not a journalist. It’s one reason she wings her interviews with no prep, which is pretty evident to anyone listening to or watching her podcast.

Bobbie loves her job because she always wanted to act. She insists she’s playing a character in all of her interviews.

“I’ve always done this character, which is dry humor, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to bring her along for a podcast,” she said on the Today Show, speaking with Jenna Bush Hager.

When Bobbi isn’t hosting, she’s mom to two kids, who she refers to as Richard and Concrete on TikTok.

It was during COVID that Bobbie started TikTok, giving pregnancy updates, and things took off from there. However, there’s no question that her viral bed interview with Drake changed everything for Bobbie.

Are Bobbi Althoff and Drake feuding?

As mentioned above, Bobbi’s full interview with Drake is no longer on her YouTube channel. However, Bobbi did attend Drake’s concert over the weekend.

There’s a video of Bobbi at the concert still on her Instagram and TikTok pages. In the footage, Bobbi stands in a little middle of a couple of people having a blast, singing along and simply enjoying Drake while he did his thing.

Bobbie appears stone-cold in the footage. Although this could be because of the alleged feud, Bobbie’s also known for her stiff, sarcastic way. It has become her persona over the years, and yes, she is cringe at times.

Aside from no longer following Drake on social media, Bobbi revealed she has a big announcement coming Monday. The rumor mill is buzzing it’s about her feud with Drake.

Neither Drake nor Bobbi Althoff has addressed their feud rumors as of this writing but stay tuned because there’s definitely more to this story.