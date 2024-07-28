What Prince Harry’s refusal to bring his kids to the UK means to King Charles

In the time since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, his son, Prince Harry, has been back to the United Kingdom multiple times.

However, only one of those times was he able to visit his father, King Charles; the other times, sadly, they did not get to meet up and enjoy some father and son-time.

There has also been no indication that Meghan Markle or their children will be seeing King Charles anytime soon, even though the King is fighting cancer.

Meghan seemed to be especially avoiding the UK actions when Prince Harry went to honor his Invictus Games in the UK, and they met to fly to Nigeria.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Meghan did not enter the UK; instead, Harry met up with her to fly to Nigeria despite substantial safety concerns.

In an interview, Prince Harry shares his reasons for not bringing Meghan back to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry is adamant about his decision not to bring Meghan back to the UK and then, by default, his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He has been in litigation with tabloids over what they have printed and feels that that could lead to someone acting to hurt his family.

Prince Harry said in an ITV interview, “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

He is worried for their safety, and while that is a valid concern, that means that the June 2022 visit that the King had with Archie and Lilibet could very well be the last time he sees them.

King Charles got to see the children during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and if Prince Harry had his way, that could have been their final visit together.

Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine, told the Daily Mail, “A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time.” He was speaking of the chances of King Charles traveling to the United States to see his grandchildren.

King Charles is close to Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and can see them anytime their schedules align; it is a shame that he is not afforded that opportunity with Prince Harry’s children.

The Royal Family honors the 2024 Olympic Games with a reception

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, was recently hospitalized over an accident with a horse but is apparently on the mend and has resumed her public duties.

She joined a reception for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team. The Royal Family shared a photo on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Ahead of the start of the @Paris2024 Olympic Games, The Princess Royal has joined a reception with @teamGB at the British Embassy in Paris. pic.twitter.com/PBxdjPeswz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 25, 2024

The 2024 Olympics are in Paris and will run until August 11, 2024.