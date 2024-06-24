King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, is hospitalized after accident

The Royal family has been inundated with health problems requiring surgeries and hospitalizations this last year, and now, another royal has been hospitalized.

King Charles has been back at work just a short time after he was diagnosed with cancer after his prostate surgery, and now another family member has been stricken down.

This time, it is not Kate Middleton, who just surfaced at the King’s birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colours. Many fans were ecstatic to see Kate looking so good during the ceremony.

The King’s sister was involved in what seems to be an accident with a horse and has been hospitalized.

The royal family has a long relationship with horses. The late Queen Elizabeth had loved horses her entire life, and the princess still interacted with horses at 73.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal as she is also known, has been hospitalized with a minor head injury and concussion, and BBC reports the cause is thought to be a horse.

The Palace confirms that King Charles has been closely informed as fans share well-wishes

The BBC reports that a palace spokesman has confirmed: “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Princess Anne was integral to King Charles while he was recovering from his surgery and unable to attend royal events. The Princess Royal took on many of the King’s duties alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

According to Buckingham Palace’s statement, Princess Anne is “expected to make a full and swift recovery,” much to everyone’s relief.

Royal Family fans are wishing the princess a quick recovery on social media. One fan wished Princess Anne “A very speedy recovery. Love and hugs xx.”

Another fan said, “Hoping The Princess Royal has a swift recovery.”

Pic credit: @RoyalFamily/X

Princess Anne’s injury is unlikely to derail this vital visit with an envoy from Japan

The Royal Family’s Instagram account shared information about an essential visit to the United Kingdom in a post captioned, “Tomorrow, The King and Queen will welcome The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom.”

Princess Anne will most likely miss the state visit with the Emperor and Empress of Japan because of her hospitalization.

The Toronto Star reports that the princess has also canceled a visit to Canada that was to take place later this week after the state visit of The Emperor and Empress of Japan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Princess Royal, and we hope for a quick recovery.