Watch Lee Daniels apologize to Mo’Nique after years-long Precious feud

Lee Daniels and actress Mo’Nique end their longtime feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Director Lee Daniels and actress Mo’Nique have ended their 13-year feud following their 2009 critically-acclaimed film, Precious.

This comes after 50 Cent campaigned to revive the Academy-award-winning actress’s career.

For many years the pair were feuding after Mo’Nique, 54, accused Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah of blackballing her for not campaigning for their 2009 film Precious during awards season.

Lee Daniels apologizes to Mo’Nique on stage in Staten Island

The Empire director offered an emotional apology to the comedian, ending their long-standing beef.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to the comedian on-stage during her Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy event at St. George Theatre in Staten Island Friday night.

Daniels had his arm around Mo’Nique as he explained to the audience their relationship history.

“Y’all, and she was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working through both of us.”

He then added, “And we’re gonna f**king do it again!” in reference to their upcoming project, Demon House, an exorcism film directed by Lee for Netflix.

The 54-year-old actress will replace Octavia Spencer, who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline.

Mo’Nique, last collaborated with Daniels in the acclaimed 2009 film Precious for which she earned the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The comedian played Mary Lee Johnston, Precious’ unemployed and abusive mother.

The pair also worked together in Daniel’s directed crime thriller Shadowboxer in 2005.

50 Cent takes credit for Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique patching up

Last month, 50 Cent launched a campaign to get Mo’Nique back to working in Hollywood.

He shared a clip of the acclaimed actress’s appearance on his series Power, writing the following caption.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

He proceeded to call out Oprah and Tyler Perry publicly to end their alleged blackballing of Mo’Nique.

Following Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique burying the hatchet, the rapper turned movie producer said:

“See now @therealmoworldwide is back, all they needed was a little motivation to stop the bullsh*t. Now we are all happy, let’s get back to work.”

Last week, 50 Cent told his Instagram followers to leave his page if they don’t like his campaign to get Mo’Nique working again in Hollywood.

“we fvck wit @therealmoworldwide over here so if you don’t like her unfollow this page. 🤨it be a lot of weird shit going on. GLG🚦”

The Grammy and Oscar winner hasn’t worked in movies since 2016 and hasn’t had roles in television since 2015.