Watch as Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins Max and Lulu on their 14th birthday in this sweet video

JLo took to Instagram to celebrate her twins’ birthdays on Tuesday. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet video tribute on Tuesday to wish her twins a happy 14th birthday. Although JLo is known as a “triple threat” herself, it seems as if the ultimate triple threat is her and her “coconuts.”

Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, referred to as Max and Lulu by the pop star, turned 14 years old on 2/22/22. They are Lopez’s only children whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.

JLo posted a video montage of her twins to social media

Lopez took to Instagram to share a video montage of her kids that started with a clip of her pregnant and rubbing her belly. It then went on to show various heartwarming clips of old, home videos to more recent videos of the three of them. The tear-jerking video was set to the song Slow Down by Nichole Nordman with a voiceover from Lopez herself.

In the voiceover, Lopez said, “Here’s what changed in my life – I had given birth and the kids just gave me a new direction. Every day they change everything. They just made me realize what was real and what wasn’t real. They change your perspective on the world.”

Lopez accompanied the video with a caption that showed just how appreciative she is to have her “coconuts” – her nickname for her twins since birth – in her life.

“So this is 14! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxandLulu,” Lopez wrote. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way… I am so grateful for you both! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

Watch the video below:

The artist then went on to explain the significance of the palindrome date 2/22/22.

She wrote, “Today marks a very special day… it’s 2/22/22… they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity… today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future… a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez also posted multiple videos to her Instagram story, including a clip of her singing her song Until It Beats No More. The video showed JLo singing the song on stage with a photo of her and her twins on the jumbotron behind her. Lopez accompanied the video with the text, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY COCONUTS!!!”

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

JLo recently talked about her twins getting older on The Kelly and Ryan show

On February 3, Lopez was interviewed on The Kelly and Ryan Show to promote her new hit movie Marry Me.

Kelly brought up the topic of JLo’s kids by saying, “I find it difficult to believe that you have twin 13-year-olds,”

Lopez replied, ” I know! They’re 13! They’re gonna be 14 in a few days!”

Kelly then asked Lopez to “take her back to a 13-year-old mind.”

“They’re amazing, first of all,” JLo said in regards to her twins. “Now they’re adults – they’re like little adults. And they have their own lives and they have their own ideas about the world already, and they love to show you that they know things.”

Jennifer Lopez Explains Why She Calls Her Kids “Coconuts”

Watch this video on YouTube

“I feel like I learn so much from them and they keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking,” Lopez went on to explain.

Lopez also cleared the air on why she refers to them as her “coconuts.”

She said when they were in the crib as babies, their hair looked like coconut hair.

Although Ryan laughed about Lopez still referring to them with that nickname at 14 years old, it seemed like she had no intention to stop now that her kids are a year older.