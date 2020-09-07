Vincent Nava death: Popular skater dies aged 21 after reportedly falling into a coma

Vincent Nava, a 21-year-old popular skater, who was featured on Thrasher magazine earlier this year has reportedly died. Several sources claim that Nava died after falling into a coma as a result of a car crash.

Thrasher Magazine acknowledged his death with a tribute video posted on their social media accounts. Nava’s death has not been publicly announced despite several tributes mourning the talented skater.

Tyler Culbertson, a social media consultant for professional athletes, wrote a tribute on Twitter to Nava following the tragic news of his death:

“I had the honor of sending flow boxes to Vincent Nava 6 years ago. He stood out as the most polite and grateful flow kid I have ever worked with. Seeing him rise in the ranks over the past years super exciting. RIP Vincent Red heart You left an original indelible mark in a short time.”

Nava last updated his Instagram page in May 2020 with a video highlighting his skateboarding skills.

1 of 1 ❤️ Rest In Peace Vincent Nava pic.twitter.com/ml1DhUQ2fK — Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) September 6, 2020

How did Vincent Nava die?

Two sources claim that Vincent Nava has been in a coma as a result of a car accident for at least three days. Two days ago a skateboarder took to Instagram seemingly confirming that Vincent was in critical care.

The details surrounding the car accident involving Vincent Nava, such as whether it was a hit and run or criminal charges against the driver has not been announced at the time of writing this report.

In his interview with Thrasher this year Vincent Nava was asked if he was afraid to die and he gave this response:

“I mean, I don’t want to die. If you kind of think about it, it really is scary. But a lot of shit happens from one day to another and you just gotta live life. You can’t live life being scared, ‘cause you can never be too safe. Someone can do something stupid and fuck it all up, even when you’re being safe. You just got to be aware, but still have fun.”

Vincent Nava was from LA and his skateboarding clips began to go viral due to his spiky hair and unique skateboarding abilities. He worked in an after school program where he taught children how to skate. In the viral video — Vincent Nava for Pig Wheels — features several clips showing off his talents, such as skating rails and his eccentric hairstyles.