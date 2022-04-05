Videos appear to show rapper Goonew’s deceased body propped up in nightclub

Rapper Goonew was killed in March at the age of 24. Pic credit: Goonew 64/YouTube

The body of deceased DMV rapper Goonew appeared to have been propped upright at a nightclub in Washington, D.C.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, the 24-year-old rapper was shot dead last month in an apparent robbery.

Multiple videos and images from the Bliss Nightclub party seemingly show the rapper’s body propped on stage in an upright position.

An entry pass for the event called it a “celebration of life” for the late rapper, whose real name was Markelle Morrow.

Goonew associate says that is his body at nightclub

While some speculated whether the body at the party was a wax figure of the deceased rapper or his embalmed body, an associate of Goonew says it was him.

A rapper named Black Fortune, an associate of Goonew, who performed at the event, denied that the body was a wax figure.

Popular rapper Goonew was shot and killed in Prince George's County. His family hosted his funeral in a club where his body was propped up like a mannequin to join the celebration. pic.twitter.com/ge1mvpzISq — Coki (@Zucoki) April 4, 2022

On his Instagram story, Fortune wrote, “No this ain’t no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta,” per XXL.

An Eventbrite page for the event describes it as “The Final Show,” and the description for the event did not ban cameras, but bags of any form were not allowed.

“NO BAGS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING AS THIS IS A HANDS FREE EVENT. *No Exceptions*. THIS INCLUDES: Diaper Bags, Purses, Fanny Packs, Crossbody Bags or Lunch Boxes. NO STROLLERS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING.”

Most fans of the late rapper reacted negatively to the bizarre video.

“Tbh goonew deserved way better in my opinion, long live him tho❤️,” one fan wrote alongside footage from the bizarre event.

Tbh goonew deserved way better in my opinion, long live him tho❤️ pic.twitter.com/BdNs9fX6tB — t3❤️‍🔥 (@3babyrackz) April 3, 2022

“Our generation is so weird 🤦🏾and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this 🤯 Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this 🤦🏾”

Our generation is so weird 🤦🏾and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this 🤯 Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this 🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/2wIvcmMkPh — DayDay…. (@taticalSOSA97) April 4, 2022

Many fans speculated that the late rapper would not have wanted such an event staged after his death, as many admitted they found the footage disturbing.

Fans are upset that #Goonew’s family had his funeral at a club. 👀 #ripgoonew pic.twitter.com/5kQrhfU2hk — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 4, 2022

It was reportedly his family’s decision to stage the event. Goonew’s mother was reportedly in attendance and took to the stage at one point during the “farewell” event.

Bliss Nightclub releases a statement

In a statement, the nightclub that hosted the event seemingly confirms that it was, in fact, the rapper’s body propped up on the stage.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration,” their statement read, continuing:

“Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Bliss Nightclub releases statement following viral homegoing celebration for Goonew. pic.twitter.com/yrcCZngMpr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 4, 2022

Goonew died after he was robbed and shot in his back, according to his mother.