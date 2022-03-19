Goonew death: The DMV Rapper reportedly shot to death at 24

Rapper Goonew survived a near-fatal shooting a few years ago. Pic credit: Goonew 64/YouTube

DMV Rapper Goonew has reportedly died in a shooting in District Heights, Maryland.

The Forest Creek, Maryland native and rapper had a significant following with multiple music videos garnering over 1 million views. He was also known as Hoodrich Goon or Big64.

While the rapper has not been identified on any reports about the shooting, several musicians and collaborators have paid tribute to the 24-year-old rapper.

Goonew reportedly died in hospital after shooting

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, a man was fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Friday afternoon.

He was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound about 5:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in the District Heights area, according to the report.

The wounded man, believed to be the Maryland rapper, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in about two hours at 7:30 p.m.

Pic credit: @PGPDNEWS/Twitter

As the fatal slaying is under investigation, the victim’s name was not immediately released, and no suspects have been named when writing this report.

Goonew survived a near-fatal shooting

In 2020, the late rapper revealed that he almost died in a fatal shooting, sharing a gruesome photo of himself in a hospital bed, adding that he died and was resuscitated.

“I ain’t never show this pictures but July 5th last year they told my mother I was dead I came back…I’m blessed & thankful i’m still here,” he wrote.

Maryland rapper Goonew speaks out after nearly dying last year from gun shot wounds. pic.twitter.com/309eNBuK7C — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 6, 2020

Tributes pour in for Goonew

Goonew was best known for songs such as Stain, Down Bad, Shots Fired and No Diss. He was featured on Fat Trel’s 2020 record Who want Smoke.

Tributes have poured in after associated and friends announced his death on social media.

Writer Jeff Weiss wrote about the late rapper’s abilities with a tribute on Twitter.

“RIP Goonew from the DMV, one of the most innovative & raw rappers of the last five years, who mastered a whisper flow so slippery that it seemed like he could steal your wallet & watch w/out breaking eye contact. Another supreme talent taken far too soon.”

RIP Goonew from the DMV, one of the most innovative & raw rappers of the last five years, who mastered a whisper flow so slippery that it seemed like he could steal your wallet & watch w/out breaking eye contact. Another supreme talent taken far too soon.https://t.co/KskANq77V7 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) March 19, 2022

A fan paid tribute, highlighting the dangers in the city he resided and grew up in before rap fame.

“Rest In Peace Goonew. You should’ve left Maryland you know how dark it gets. Smh 🙏🏽”

Rest In Peace Goonew. You should’ve left Maryland you know how dark it gets. Smh 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vah1BqLBnC — A.K (@Akanartist) March 19, 2022

Several rap artists have been victims of gun violence in the last few months. TrueBleeda, a rising rapper from Louisiana, was slain in a targeted shooting.

Yayo rapper Snootie Wild was found fatally shot in a ditch, and Pop Smoke affiliate TDott Woo was shot outside his home hours after signing a record deal.