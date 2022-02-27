Rapper Snootie Wild dead at 36 after being shot, found in a ditch

Snootie Wild joins a disturbing list of Hip Hop artists to be killed by gun violence. Pic credit: SnootieWildVEVO/YouTube

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has been shot dead in Houston at age 36.

This tragic news comes only months after another famed Memphis rapper, Young Dolph, was shot to death at the same age.

Snootie was previously signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) label and was best known for hit records Made Me with K Camp and Yayo with Gotti.

His death comes one day after associates of the late rapper refuted earlier reports of his death, stating that he was in a critical condition.

Snootie Wild reportedly shot after backing his car into a ditch

The Memphis rapper was shot around 2 a.m. Friday. Officers responded after reports from locals and a ShotSpotter — a program that detects gunshots around Houston.

They showed up at the scene and found the rapper in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck. Snootie was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was reportedly given a 50/50 chance of surviving, according to ABC 13.

According to a Houston officer, a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually,” said officer R. Willkens.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. A report from KHOU11 suggests three suspects — two males and a female — surrounded the Memphis rapper’s SUV.

The Khou 11 report also says the suspects were in a van and returned to the shooting scene before driving off again.

According to ABC 13, police are looking for two suspects — a man and a woman — who they think are still in the area. No suspects had been named at the time of writing.

Snootie Wild’s official Instagram confirms his death

A statement was released on Snootie’s official Instagram account after reports emerged that he had succumbed to his gunshot wound.

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯” the caption reads.

Tributes poured in for Snootie, real name LePreston Porter, following the tragic news of his death.

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul shared a photo of the pair in tribute after expressing concern when the late rapper was in critical condition.

Singer Calvin Ross also paid his respects to the rapper, lamenting on the violence surrounding Hip Hop artists.

“Hate that I keep having to make posts like this. Another one gone too soon! Mane literally threw knowledge in my head every time we linked. Rest up @snootiewild sending prayers to the fam and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊”

Hate that I keep having to make posts like this. Another one gone too soon! Mane literally threw knowledge in my head every time we linked. Rest up @snootiewild sending prayers to the fam and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/1g2iuBjTOD — Calvin Ross (@CalvinRoss_) February 26, 2022

Porter is survived by his four children and his music.