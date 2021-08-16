YNC Capo death: Rising Memphis rapper shot dead at 20

YNC Capo, a talented rapper from Memphis, was killed in a deadly shooting. Pic credit: YNC Capo/Instagram

YNC Capo, a rising star in the Memphis rap scene, was shot to death on Saturday night.

FOX13 Memphis reports that responding officers went to 3700 block of N. Watkins Street in Frayser just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports about a shooting.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified man in the news report is believed to be YNC Capo, whose real name is Malik Gibson.

A man claiming to be his uncle identified the young rapper on Facebook as the man in the news report.

Other sources confirm the shooting that killed Capo took place near the Watkins Express gas station, further confirming that the 20-year-old rapper was the man in the police report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Several family members and associates have confirmed Capo died on Saturday night. Several tributes have poured in since the rumors of his death hit social media.

There were at least four deadly shootings across Memphis on the weekend.

YNC Capo allegedly killed over his car

An account of the deadly shooting, shared by Capo’s family member on Facebook, alleges that the 20-year-old was killed for his car.

“They carjacked him and killed him last night at the Watkins express; they took his newer model 2017-2021 white Infiniti Q60 sport.”

The report also claims YNC Capo just found out that he is expecting a child.

“The murder victim just found out recently that he [has] a baby on the way by the woman that’s standing behind his car.”

Furthermore, Capo’s car was recovered shortly after the shooting at Watkins.

“Update his car has been recovered by the MPD; the person that killed him didn’t even have it for 24 hours.”

It is unclear whether any suspects have been arrested.

Tributes pour in for YNC Capo

YNC Capo was one of the fastest-rising rappers in Memphis. He was an associate of Pooh Shiesty, and his music has millions of views on YouTube.

Memphis is a hotbed for musical talent with rap stars such as Yo Gotti, Young Dolph, and MoneyBagg Yo emerging from the city.

Several young rap artists have been killed recently via deadly shootings.

He is best known for his viral song, Feeling like Kevo.

Nashville writer Jack Gregory paid tribute to Capo on Twitter: “YNC capo was really one of my very favorite artists to come out of Memphis in the past decade, and it hurts me so bad that he’s about to get more love than ever now that he’s gone.”

Pic credit:@GACKJREGORY/Twitter.

YNC Capo was just 20 years old and is survived by his music and family.